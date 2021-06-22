Since his arrival in Lafayette as UL’s head football coach prior to the 2018 football season, Billy Napier has either met or surpassed expectations in just about every aspect of the Ragin’ Cajuns’ football program.
For all the exciting successes he’s brought to the program – highlighted by last year’s road win over Iowa State that helped UL finish the 2020 season 10-1 and ranked No. 15 in the final AP poll - one area that’s eluded his coaching staff is developing a dynamic receiving threat at tight end.
It hasn’t been for a lack of trying, however.
Unexpected obstacles have thwarted the process, but the quest definitely continues.
The bulk of that search has taken place in Texas.
From Mesquite, there’s sophomore Neal Johnson, who continues to show promise after 13 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in only seven games last season.
In the early signing period, Jathan Caldwell from Dickinson had Napier hopeful at 6-2 and 220 pounds.
And earlier this month, Terrance Carter from Harker Heights near Killeen was a huge potential addition to coach Michael Desormeaux’s tight end stable.
“He’s got the right mentality,” Harker Heights coach Jeremy Snyder said about Carter.
Like Johnson, the 6-4, 240-pounder with 4.6 speed actually made the switch from quarterback to tight end during his high school career.
Carter said the move was made to improve his value in recruiting. He wasn’t getting any offers as a running quarterback and UL quickly jumped on him after his move to tight end last fall.
“I feel like I made the adjustment pretty well,” Carter said. “I think I have the speed. We went to more of a passing offense and that helped. I think I’m going to be even more dangerous this year, especially in the red zone. I’ve been working hard on my footwork during the offseason.”
Snyder made it clear, however, Carter’s mindset is one that would make Napier proud.
“Yes, it helped his recruiting, but Terrance is a team-first guy,” Snyder said. “He made the switch to tight end for the good of the team. He’s the ultimate team guy. He worked hard to make the move work. He had the right mindset. That’s really why it worked out so well.”
How well? Tight ends, especially first-year tight ends, aren’t often showered with individual honors in this era of football, but Carter was actually named the District 12-6A Offensive Most Valuable Player in December.
“He’s got to work on his blocking,” Snyder said. “He knows that, but just like with the transition from quarterback to tight end, he’s got the right mentality and work ethic. He’s working hard at it.”
Carter said he doesn’t plan to sign with the Cajuns until February, but that doesn’t mean there’s any uncertainty in his decision.
“I’m 100% committed to the Cajuns,” said Carter, who doesn’t plan on making other visits.
Carter said watching several UL games down the stretch last season sold him on the Cajuns being his perfect landing spot.
“I just think it’s a great fit,” he said. “I think tight end is a big part of the way they run their offense.”
As true as that is, Carter plans on expanding that role as a receiver.
In Napier's first season, he was asked how attainable 20 catches were for tight ends in his offense. His response was overwhelming favorable.
But two years ago, the top two tight ends on the depth chart were injured during the summer.
Somehow the tight end position escaped the danger zone, thanks to a Houdini act by Desormeaux and his crew of walk-ons and fullback transfers. Nick Ralston led that room with 15 catches for 100 yards and four touchdowns in that 11-win season.
A year ago, Johnson suffered an early-season suspension, before making some noise in the back half of the 10-win season.
Johnson appears ready to really make a splash this fall. The question was asked because no UL tight end has caught more than 20 passes in a season since Ladarius Green hauled in 51 passes for 606 yards and eight scores in 2011.
Fortunately, all signs point toward Johnson ending that drought a decade later.
“Neal’s ceiling is through the roof,” Desormeaux said.
Caldwell, who moved from fullback to tight end, is another exciting option as a February signee.
“He can do all the things that we want him to do,” Desormeaux said of Caldwell. “He’s extremely intelligent with a mom who is a school teacher. I think he’s going to fit in really well too.”.
Now Carter's verbal commitment gives UL another very promising option to potentially change the tight end narrative in the near future.
“He’s a basketball player,” Snyder said of Carter. “Like most basketball players, he’s able to go up and get the ball. He’s got good hands and he knows how to use his body.”