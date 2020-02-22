MONROE — It may have not been quite the team effort UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead was looking for, but he certainly wasn’t throwing back Saturday’s 62-49 road win over UL-Monroe at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
Only three Ragin’ Cajuns scored more than Skyler Goodwin’s six points, and even Goodwin had an off game as a 1-for-9 shooter from the field.
What had to bring a huge smile to Brodhead’s face was the performances by the UL trio of Kimberly Burton, Jomyra Mathis and Ty’Reona Doucet.
Burton exploded for a career-high 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting, along with five rebounds.
Coming off a career-best 18-point effort in last Saturday’s win over Georgia Southern, Mathis scored 18 points, along with collecting five assists and four steals.
Doucet was also extremely productive in multiple areas with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
With Little Rock’s road win over South Alabama, the Cajuns (15-10, 8-6 Sun Belt) are now in fifth place in the conference race — a half-game behind Little Rock (11-15, 9-6) and a half-game ahead of South Alabama (13-14, 8-7). UL lost its only game against Little Rock and split with South Alabama.
The Cajuns will now continue their three-game road trip Thursday at Appalachian State before heading to first-place Coastal Carolina next Saturday.
UL won despite another poor shooting night from 3-point land, making just one of nine tries. Once again, the Cajuns made up for that at the free-throw line with 11-of-12 shooting there. Overall, UL shot 41% from the field.
ULM (3-22, 1-13), meanwhile, shot 45% from 3-point land (5 of 11) and also made 10 of its 13 free-throw tries.
The big difference was UL getting 28 points off ULM’s 18 turnovers, while the Redhawks only scored nine points off UL’s 11 turnovers.
Another big stat was rebounding, with UL claiming a 37-27 edge on the boards.