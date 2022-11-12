Evan Savoy, Loreauville
The Tigers’ rushing game just overwhelmed Vidalia. Savoy rushed for 244 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries to push the Tigers into the regional round.
Germonie Davis, Cecilia
The transformation of Davis the elite receiver to Mr. Everything for the Bulldogs continued Friday with 156 yards and 3 TDs rushing, three catches for 27 yards and 58 yards passing and another score.
Jaden Reese, Church Point
He wasn’t even the leading rusher on his own team with Tylon Citizen getting 215 yards, but the junior quarterback spearheaded blowout win with 201 yards and five TDs rushing, in addition to 43 yards passing.
Lynkon Romero, Erath
The Bobcats’ quarterback rushed for 101 yards and and two touchdowns on 25 carries, in addition to passing for 104 yards and a score on 10-of-17 passing. He also had the game-winning score in the fourth quarter.
Chris Brown, Opelousas Catholic
The Vikings’ versatile standout caught five passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns in Opelousas Catholic’s first-round blowout win over St. Edmund to set up meeting with No. 2 Central Catholic.