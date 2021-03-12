The Sun Belt Conference’s athletic year isn’t quite done with baseball and softball just getting into league play.
But commissioner Keith Gill said he left the basketball tournament feeling good about what the league’s been able to do during his unusual COVID-19 season.
“I am pleased and proud we were able to get through seasons we’ve been able to get through and stage the championships that we have been able to,” Gill said. “Certainly when I go to those championships, student-athletes are excited that they’ve had the opportunities. I think those things are really important.
“I’m certainly pleased with that and I’m excited from a health and safety standpoint that we have not seen any significant long-term consequences in our students and staff and personnel.”
Gill spoke to Acadiana area media members following the basketball tournament on a number of issues, including a return to the controversial lack of an ending to the football season.
Three months later, Gill said he remains comfortable with how the league handled Coastal Carolina pulling out of the football championship game.
“We followed our processes and Coastal certainly followed our processes in the league,” Gill said. “I do feel comfortable how it played out with our decision. It’s unfortunate. I’m still disappointed that we didn’t get to play that conference championship game just because we had a great slot on ESPN on championship Saturday. We had two ranked teams in the CFP for the first time in the history of our championship game.”|
Earlier this month, the conference released next year’s football schedule and it didn’t include a UL vs. Coastal Carolina rematch. Gill said the league thought briefly about changing the schedule rotation to accommodate, but thought better of it.
“We certainly noted that we were in a cycle where that wasn’t going to happen,” he explained. “So we certainly briefly talked about whether we should alter our schedule. We just decided that we shouldn’t because at some point you’re going to have to either make that adjustment permanently and that means that another team isn’t going to have the opportunity to Louisiana or Coastal come through their place.
“If you make that change permanently, that means other teams don’t have the opportunity to have those teams. We’re trying to grow our brand in all our markets, not just one or two.”
Moreover, Gill said the football championship game will be played at a regular season champion’s home field “for the foreseeable future” as opposed to a neutral site like most conferences.
“When we feel like we can sustain a neutral site championship from the standpoint of fans and attendance, I think that makes a lot of sense, so we’ll always been evaluating it,” he said.
Gill gloried in the Sun Belt’s success in football last fall, going as far as to say that if Coastal Carolina had swept UL in the title game, the Chanticleers had a legitimate chance to overtake Cincinnati for the New Year’s Day bowl berth.
“I felt like we were within striking distance,” he said.
Gill went on to say how important it is for the Sun Belt’s football powers like UL, Coastal or Appalachian State to get into the Top 25 poll as quickly as possible.
“I think one of the things that kept us down a little bit is that we weren’t in there early, so getting in early is kind of helpful,” Gill said. “Now once you get in early, now you’ve got to win and you’ve got to keep winning. That’s hard to do as well.
“We’ve got the quality of programs to do it.”
On the basketball front, Gill was pleased with the league’s first weekend in Florida for the tournament.
With that said, he said the Sun Belt isn’t “married” to using Pensacola State College’s gymnasium as a secondary site in the future. In fact, he’s also open to separating the men and the women, or extending the tournament to play it all at the Pensacola Bay Center if the schools prefer that rout.
The only two things he said the only two constants looking forward are inviting all 12 men’s and all 12 women’s teams in the tournament and the event being helped in Pensacola at the Bay Center.
So far, Gill said he likes the decision to move the tournament up a week to both give the eventual champions more time to prepare for their NCAA tournament travel and also to give those champions over a week to truly celebrate the automatic berth.
“They get all the media coverage for that week,” he said. “Then that leads into the week of the tournament. There’s some bonus branding and some bonus marketing there.”
Perhaps the most potentially eye-opening comment Gill made in the zoom teleconference is it’s not a 100% lock the basketball league schedules will return to the old format next season after playing two-game weekend series for the first time this past season.
“We’re evaluating right now,” he said. “I’m not sure if we stick with divisional play or modify it. I’m certainly open to it being temporary and the thought was that it was going to be temporary. But we’ll see if there’s upside to doing it or do we want to go back to how we’ve scheduled in the past?”