UL-Lafayette coach Billy Napier saw about what he expected Saturday when the Ragin’ Cajuns had their first full-scale preseason scrimmage.
The first-year Cajuns coach anticipated a lot of enthusiasm and effort and wasn’t surprised there were mistakes considering the team was in its eighth practice and its first in game-type conditions. What he didn’t envision, after a heavy emphasis on conditioning since January, was a decline in performance near the end of the two-hour session.
“We faded a little bit at the end,” Napier said Monday. “We need to keep our urgency and intensity. But we had a lot of physical play and a lot of toughness. It was good for the most part, a great opportunity for lots of players to learn.
“We did make some mistakes, but it was technical, things we can control, and we’ve got lots of players that can learn from that and really improve in the next week.”
The Cajuns, who also had a late-night Sunday session and will continue to work out in the evenings through Wednesday, are less than three weeks from their Sept. 1 season opener against Grambling. Napier said that any specific preparation for that game won’t happen for a while.
“The big lesson is we don’t play this week,” he said. “There’s certain areas on our team that we have to get resolved. We’re going to make some wholesale changes on some special teams units to get some players in position to make improvement and accumulate reps. There are some situations that we’ve yet to install that we have to get refined.
“We need to focus on what’s happening right now, one day at a time, one meeting at a time, one walk-through at a time, one rep at a time, and create some intensity and urgency this week. We’ve got lots of work to do before we get ready to play.”
The biggest question is at quarterback, and that didn’t change Saturday. Sophomore Levi Lewis and senior Andre Nunez took snaps with the first and second units during the scrimmage.
“Both guys did a lot of things well and both guys made some mistakes,” Napier said. “Both have proven they’re very capable. They’re one of the bright spots relative to where we’re at. Both have different strengths, and certainly both have some learning to do to get game-ready. No significant changes relative to their competition.”
Minor hurts
The Cajuns came through the first scrimmage with only a few injury setbacks. Junior defensive tackle Tra’Vontae Booker of East Feliciana had a minor injury and will miss a couple of practice days, senior linebacker Julius Perkins of Houston had a turf toe and will be limited and junior defensive back Blair Brooks of Thibodaux broke the third metacarpal bone of his hand. All three are returning lettermen.
Brooks’ hand will be put in a cast but he is not expected to miss practice time. The only player held out of the scrimmage completely was defensive tackle Sammy Ochoa of Lake Travis, Texas, with a pulled back muscle, but several players wore black no-contact jersey).
Napier said that the defensive injuries would not be an issue — at least, not as much as they would have been during the spring.
“Defensively is where we’ve added the most, and we’ve improved our personnel there,” he said. “We’ve added more quality depth, and I think it was a lot more competitive than maybe the scrimmages were in the spring. That’s pretty obvious when you’re standing out there watching it.
“I see competition at tons of spots, great competition at corner, safety, inside linebacker, a couple of the defensive line positions. It’s the newcomers that are the spark relative to getting in position to play. We just have more depth and we’ll be able to play more players and there’s more role players.”
Jersey changes
Napier said three key skill players who participated non-contact Saturday running back Elijah Mitchell (foot), wide receiver Ryheem Malone (knee) and cornerback Michael Jacquet (concussion) — are expected to be at full speed when the team holds its second scrimmage Saturday.
“We will take the black jerseys off them at some point this week,” he said, “and we’ll prepare to scrimmage those guys 100 percent on Saturday. Those guys are right where we want them to be. They’re kind of getting back to themselves and getting used to the volume of practice.”
Mitchell, for one, said he’s more than ready for that.
“I don’t like that black jersey,” said the former Erath standout who rushed for 275 yards and four scores as a true freshman in last year’s first four games before his foot injury. “I’m ready to get out there and be with the team in a white jersey. I know wearing it’s a protection right now, but I’m ready to get rid of it.”