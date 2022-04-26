The UL Ragin’ Cajuns are flying high after recording a second straight Sun Belt road sweep for the first time in eight seasons last weekend at Georgia State.
Now coach Matt Deggs’ squad gets its longest road trip of the season at Appalachian State beginning at 6 p.m. Friday in Boone, North Carolina.
“That’ll be a huge test,” Deggs said. “They play well over there and they’re well-coached and they’ve got the lefty from last year. They’re a good ball club. I don’t care what the record says. Those games are dangerous to us right now more than LSU.”
The Mountaineers took two of three at UL-Monroe last weekend to move to 13-24 overall and 5-13 in league play, while the Cajuns bring a 23-16, 12-6 mark to Boone.
“I’m really happy for our guys seeing them get better and better and better as the season goes,” Deggs said. “Finally starting to kind of play a complete game.”
UL is in sole possession of third place in the Sun Belt standings. Georgia Southern (14-4), which hosts Coastal Carolina this weekend, is second. Texas State (15-3), which hosts South Alabama, is in first place.
“Our goal is always to win the league and have a chance to host and have a chance to win a regional and take that next step," Deggs said. “This team could do some crazy stuff, but this team can also do some crazy stuff, if that makes sense. Either way, it’s going to be fun.”
Deggs said this year’s Cajuns are “some of the best finishers I’ve had in a long time.”
A big part of that has been taking last year’s finishers in the bullpen and making them starting pitchers this season. Last year’s saves leader Brandon Talley (2-2, 3.59) now pitches on Fridays, while primary set-up men Jacob Schultz (2-3, 3.19) goes in the second game and Jeff Wilson (4-1, 3.50) on Sundays.
“It has (worked),” Deggs said of Schultz. “What we thought originally about the starting is there’s contact that's going to come off of him. Well, that’s great … he throws a lot of strikes, but sinker-ball guys at the end of a game is a risky proposition. A., you’ve got to make plays and B., some of those are going to find holes.”
Instead, his rubber arm has transformed itself from being able to pitch multiple times in a week to throwing many innings in a start.
“I thought starting, though, he’s very efficient and he could frustrate somebody … ground ball, ground ball, swing-and-miss slider and chase up all of a sudden,” Deggs said. “That’s what he’s been able to do is keep you off balance and get early contact when he needs it.
“He's really just pitched and it’s been pretty efficient.”
One pitching concern with no midweek games this week and next, however, is keeping the bullpen sharp.
“That’s what gets guys hired and fired at the big-league level,” Deggs said. "It just is. There are a lot of sides before games. There are some live ABs at times. There could be a simulated game. Then you also have to play to the health of everybody.
“Some guys have been taxed pretty hard this year. Some rest will do us good, too, but you have to keep guys sharp … especially guys you haven’t seen in a while.”
A lineup shift with Connor Kimple moving to the leadoff spot seemed to work last weekend. Deggs said no one in the lineup blinks an eye when he alters the batting order.
“The fun part about this group is nobody cares who gets the credit,” Deggs said. “I could tell C.J. (Willis) today, ‘You’re not going to play for the next two weeks,' and he’s going to be the head cheerleader.
“That’s just the way it goes. It’s a tough-minded group that plays for each other.”