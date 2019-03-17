LITTLE ROCK On Saturday, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns broke out the power bats in a 20-hit performance.

On Sunday, coach Tony Robichaux’s lineup couldn’t muster a single extra-base hit.

It didn’t matter.

Dominant pitching by crafty left-hander Austin Perrin and a series of productive outs is all the Cajuns would need to claim their first Sun Belt Conference series of the season after a 4-2 win over Little Rock.

The victory improved to 9-11 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt play with the win, while Little Rock dropped to . UL next plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Northwestern State at Russo Park.

After only getting a total of 6.2 combined innings from the first two starting pitchers in the series, Perrin change that narrative in a big way.

Perrin lasted 7.1 innings and 106 pitches before being pulled with one out in the eighth inning with a runner on second. Cruising through seven, Chase Coker led off the eighth with a triple, before scoring on a sacrifice bunt.

Perrin might have survived that damage, but then Ryan Benavidez doubled to chase Perrin in favor of UL’s most consistent pitcher all season in Jacob Schultz. Schultz started with a strikeout, before Riley Pittman’s RBI single cut UL’s lead to 4-2.

That left Perrin’s final line at 7.1 innings, allowing two run on five hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.

Schultz pitched the final 1.2 innings with a walk and a strikeout to get the save.

The stingy pitching meant the burden on the Cajuns’ bats was lighter than Saturday when they carried UL to a 16-10 comeback win over Little Rock.

On Sunday, UL scored three runs on outs and got the other on an RBI single from Orynn Veillon, who finished the day 2-for-4.

Hayden Cantrelle stayed hot at 2-for-4, while Hunter Kasuls continued being the club’s most consistent hitter at 3-for-5 to pace the Cajuns’ nine-hit effort.