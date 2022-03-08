It was originally planned to be a second straight five-game week for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
Instead, it’ll be a four-game week at best.
Tuesday’s scheduled road trip to Louisiana Tech was postponed due to rain and will be made up on April 6.
So coach Megg Deggs’ team will try again at 6 p.m. Wednesday against the New Orleans Privateers at Maestri Field in New Orleans.
“That’s going to be a booger,” Deggs said of playing at UNO. “I’ve been going there for years and that’s a tough place to play and Blake Dean always has his guys ready to go.”
The Cajuns enter the game 6-6 coming off a weekend series against Southern Miss where UL won Friday and lost the next two games.
UNO is 8-2 – with losses to Kansas and LSU – and swept ULM in a three-game weekend series.
“We’re excited,” Deggs said Monday of his team’s mental approach. “We’ll bounce back and respond. We’ve got great character in the clubhouse. They’re probably disappointed that today’s an off day. They love to work, love to practice.
“We just have to work to put it together.”
His Cajuns just didn’t quite have enough offense to win the series against USM, but Deggs remain optimistic it’s coming.
The biggest missing ingredient for us against Southern Miss was just the experience and expectation they had on their side.
“They were a regional final team, won a lot of games a year ago, have beaten some really good schools, a lot of guys back,” Deggs said. “And we’re kind of the opposite of that but with some really good players.”
The good news is the Cajuns have struck out in double digits four times this season and none of them were against USM’s highly regarded staff.
“You can do everything right and hit it right at them,” Deggs said. “You can do everything wrong and bleed one in. That’s why it’s addicting. That’s why it’s frustrating. That’s why it’s all of those things.
“You just have to keep swinging.”
UL is batting .221 as a team - led by Carson Roccaforte (.342, 2 HRs, 16 RBIs) and Connor Kimple (.289, 3 HRs, 12 RBIs) – with 13 doubles, six homers and 29 stolen bases.
UNO is hitting .279 – led by Anthony Herron (.371, 2 RBIs), Amani Larry (.351, 2 HRs, 8 RBIs) and Pearse Howard (.268, 1 HR, 13 RBIs) – with 18 doubles, six homers and seven stolen bases.
“We’ve literally been right there in every game,” Deggs said. “We’ve had an opportunity to learn and to grow and kind of start to see where everybody fits. I think that’s the biggest question that needs to be answered heading into Troy in a couple of weeks.
“That’s playing itself out. There are guys that are solidifying some spots and roles.”