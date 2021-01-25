The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball head coach Bob Marlin has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the UL Lafayette Athletic Department.

On Sunday morning, while experiencing some mild symptoms, Marlin tested positive during routine antigen testing.

A subsequent PCR test administered Sunday afternoon yielded a positive result on Monday morning, according to the statement.

In Marlin's absence, the athletic department says that his responsibilities will be divided among the coaching staff.

The men's basketball program will continue day-to-day operations as scheduled, with preparations ongoing for the Cajuns' trip to San Marcos, Texas, to face Texas State on Friday and Saturday.

