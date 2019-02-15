UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux calls it ‘The Invisible Climb’.

Coming off the program’s first four-season winning streak ever, UL-Lafayette women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead has had to focus a little more on the big picture during this 2018-19 season, filled with missing starters and inexperienced performers.

The result is Brodhead’s Ragin’ Cajuns find themselves fighting to just qualify for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament with a 6-17, 4-8 record heading into Saturday’s 2 p.m. road matchup with UL Monroe at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe.

So it never hurts when a colleague who’s been there before stops to offer words of encouragement.

“I’m excited about the future,” Brodhead said. “I’m very blessed to be here around a guy like Tony Robichaux. It means a lot to our program when you have another coach stop you and motivate you. He motivates me and probably everybody around.

“He calls it, ‘The Invisible Climb.’ Unless you’re a coach, it’s hard for you to understand it. It’s not about chasing wins. It’s about getting better every day and I think that’s what we’re doing.”

Brodhead experienced one of those moments when reflecting back on UL’s 79-71 loss to Georgia Southern last week in Statesboro.

“Coming out of the half, I thought we really responded,” Brodhead explained. “I looked up and we’re making an 11-0 run with four freshmen and a sophomore on the floor. That kind of excites you as a coach. But I thought we played extremely hard. We had some opportunities toward the end to finish off the game and just didn’t.”

Consequently, the Cajuns enter Saturday’s road game tied for ninth place with Arkansas State. The first goal would be to at least finish 10th, which qualifies you for the conference tournament. The second one would be to finish at least eighth, which gives you a home game in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament play-in game.

“To me, you’ve got to get in the tournament and try to make a run,” Brodhead said. “The fun thing about having a young group is they don’t know any better.

“For us, we’ve always played that extra game and the next game we usually win, because we played it. That first game is always the toughest one for us. Sometimes that play-in game is really good. It would just be really good to be at home.”

UL defeated ULM 52-45 at the Cajundome on Jan. 19, thanks mostly to outrebounding the Warhawks 41-36 and making both more 3-pointers and more free throws than ULM.

ULM was led with Arsula Clark as the only double-figure scorer with 16 points.

“Clark can score,” Brodhead said. “It looks like they played more of a team game against Georgia Southern. They had four kids in double figures, so I think it’s going to be a little bit tougher.

“For us, it’s going to be trying to slow down Clark and their transition game. Continuing to shoot the ball halfway decent is going to be big for us too.”

UL at ULM Women’s Basketball

Game: 2 p.m., Saturday, Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe.

Records: UL 6-17, 4-8; ULM 8-14, 2-9.

Radio: KROF 960 AM.

Last meeting: UL won 52-45 at home on Jan. 19.

UL Leaders: Ty’Reona Doucet (13.9 pts, 9.6 rebs); Brandi Williams (13.0 pts, 3.3 rebs); Andrea Cournoyer (9.2 pts, 2.3 rebs).

ULM Leaders: Arsula Clark (13.5 pts, 7.2 rebs); Lauren Fitch (8.8 pts, 3.5 rebs); Amber Thompson (7.9 pts, 3.8 rebs).