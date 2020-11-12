ACA.ulmenhoops3.030820
UL guard Mylik Wilson (13) has been honored as a second-team Preseason All-Sun Belt selection.

 Advocate Photo by Brad Kemp

The UL men’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the Sun Belt West race by the league coaches.

Little Rock was the heavy favorites with nine first-place votes for 140 points, followed by the Cajuns with one first-place vote and 106 total points.

UTA was third with one first-place vote and 87 points.

On the other side, Georgia State was picked to the win the East race with 131 total points.

UL coach Bob Marlin’s Ragin’ Cajuns also got two players on the Preseason All-Sun Belt team, including sophomore guard Mylik Wilson as a second-team honoree and senior guard Cedric Russell a second-team selection.

Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong was recognized as the Preseason Player of the Year in the league.

Sun Belt Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

West

Little Rock 140 (9)

Louisiana 106 (1)

UTA 87 (1)

Arkansas State 49

Texas State 47

ULM 35

East

Georgia State 131 (1)

South Alabama 98

Coastal Carolina 86

App State 79

Georgia Southern 55

Troy 22

Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

 First Team

Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock

Markquis Nowell, Little Rock

Justin Forrest, App State

Kane Williams, Georgia State

DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina

Second Team

David Azore, UTA

Mylik Wilson, Louisiana

Marquis Eaton, Arkansas State

Elijah McCadden, Georgia Southern

Justin Roberts, Georgia State

Third Team

Cedric Russell, Louisiana

Michael Flowers, South Alabama

Ben Coupet Jr, Little Rock

Zack Bryant, Georgia Southern

Caleb Fields, Arkansas State

