The UL men’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the Sun Belt West race by the league coaches.
Little Rock was the heavy favorites with nine first-place votes for 140 points, followed by the Cajuns with one first-place vote and 106 total points.
UTA was third with one first-place vote and 87 points.
On the other side, Georgia State was picked to the win the East race with 131 total points.
UL coach Bob Marlin’s Ragin’ Cajuns also got two players on the Preseason All-Sun Belt team, including sophomore guard Mylik Wilson as a second-team honoree and senior guard Cedric Russell a second-team selection.
Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong was recognized as the Preseason Player of the Year in the league.
Sun Belt Men's Basketball Coaches Poll
West
Little Rock 140 (9)
Louisiana 106 (1)
UTA 87 (1)
Arkansas State 49
Texas State 47
ULM 35
East
Georgia State 131 (1)
South Alabama 98
Coastal Carolina 86
App State 79
Georgia Southern 55
Troy 22
Preseason All-Sun Belt Team
First Team
Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock
Markquis Nowell, Little Rock
Justin Forrest, App State
Kane Williams, Georgia State
DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina
Second Team
David Azore, UTA
Mylik Wilson, Louisiana
Marquis Eaton, Arkansas State
Elijah McCadden, Georgia Southern
Justin Roberts, Georgia State
Third Team
Cedric Russell, Louisiana
Michael Flowers, South Alabama
Ben Coupet Jr, Little Rock
Zack Bryant, Georgia Southern
Caleb Fields, Arkansas State