In the iconic baseball movie “Field of Dreams”, the Burt Lancaster character, Moonlight Graham, was asked about the disappointment of getting called up to the Major Leagues without ever getting an at-bat.

“It was like coming this close to your dreams,” he responded, “and then watch them brush past you like strangers in a crowd.”

One can only imagine how many times UL sophomore infielder Brittany Holland felt the sting of that emotion since signing a Division I scholarship with the Ragin’ Cajuns out of Central Arizona College in December of 2017.

Holland may have went to high school in Arizona, but she was born in Monroe where her father, Brad, was first an assistant baseball coach at ULM and then the head coach from 2001-06.

Although the family returned to Arizona, where he eventually got a job as a scout for the Philadelphia Phillies, Louisiana was always part of Holland’s heart.

“I always said that whether I go to college in Louisiana or not, I’m going to live there for the rest of my life,” said Holland, whose No. 10-ranked Cajuns will play No. 8 Oklahoma State at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the UAB Blazer Classic.

“I was young when we moved back to Arizona, but we visited and I loved it here.”

Once she became a prospect, Holland originally had thoughts of wanting to play for former Arizona State coach Clint Myers at Auburn.

Then one night in November of 2017, new UL head coach Gerry Glasco called her.

“When I was younger, I wanted to go to ULM, because that’s all I knew,” said Holland, who is hitting .333 with a homer and four RBIs in five games so far this season. “When he (Glasco) called, I was like, ‘Dad, this is awesome,’ and he me to go further and see where it goes.”

After one visit, both dad and daughter fell in love with the program and Brittany signed right away.

For Holland, it was two dreams rolled up into one package.

She was getting to play Division I softball and she was back in Louisiana.

But two months later in just the third game of her first season at UL, Holland suffered a torn ACL knee injury sliding into home.

She was off to a flying .571 start with three RBIs in seven at-bats at the time.

At that moment, Holland knew first hand what old Moonlight meant.

“It was very hard,” she said. “I remember thinking, ‘Why did this happen to me? I’ve never been injured before. Why now when I finally get here?’ ”

Prior to that unfortunate incident, there was nothing more than “rolling an ankle maybe.”

Weeks later, Holland remembers the moment she vowed to keep her dream alive.

Sure, she had worn a UL jersey, but seven at-bats isn’t what she signed up for.

“I remember one game specifically,” Holland said. “Lexie Comeaux was at at-bat and she hit a home run. Everybody was running out there and I couldn’t run yet because I was on my crutches. I was getting teary-eyed. It was so sad.

“I was like, ‘Ok, this is why I’m going to go through this and that’s going to be me next year.’ ”

By January of 2019, Glasco was beginning his second season as UL’s coach and Holland was getting her chance to be the program’s starting second baseman again.

Then during a team scrimmage on January 18, Holland got involved in a rundown between first and second base … and it happened again.

This time it was her left knee that was torn.

“I knew right away,” Holland grimaces. “I told them it was torn before we were even off the field.”

Many athletes would have just raised the white flag at that point and simply faced the reality of Moonlight’s plight.

Truthfully, Holland readily admits she considered it on several occasions.

“What if this happens again?,” she asked herself. “I would have days when I would talk to our trainer Brittney (Roberts) and I would be like, ‘Is it going to be like this forever? Should I hang it up?’

“She said, ‘That’s up to you.’ ”

Her father would have none of it.

“I would call my dad and he would tell me, ‘No, if anyone can do this, it’s you,’” Holland said. “Keep going. Don’t give up. You’ve played all of your life for this. You’re going to get to the point where you’re going to get your time.

“I was like, ‘OK' and I just kept going.’ ”

But the doubts were far more plentiful this time.

The two had a special bond as far back as she can remember.

“I am my father,” Holland laughed. “Everyone always tells me, ‘You are your father’s child.’ He’s like, ‘I know you and if anyone can do this, it’s you.’

“He knows I wanted it. He knew I was having doubts in my head. He was the one that got me through it day by day.”

The second one produced more emotional moments than the duo had ever endured.

Years before, the sports conflicts between the two revolved around dad making her throw a baseball, not a softball, to play catch.

This one had the potential to make or break her dreams.

“The day I found out my left knee was fully torn, I sat in the car with my dad … I don’t like crying,” Holland said.

“I don’t like showing emotion. That’s just how I am. And I’ve never seen my dad cry before and my dad just started crying.

“He was like, ‘You’re going to get through this.’ Basically saying, ‘Don’t give up. We’re going to get through this together.’ ”

His persistence wasn’t so much about being hard-nosed, but rather his strong belief in his daughter’s resolve.

“From a mental standpoint, she’s tough,” Brad Holland said. “She’s been that way her whole life. If you told her she couldn’t do something, she’s going to prove you wrong. She’s the type of person that you have to flip it on her. ‘Oh, they don’t think I can do this.’ ”

Sure his heart dropped when he got the call after the second knee injury.

“When there was silence on the other end, I knew it wasn’t a good phone call,” he said. “When the second one, you feel for your child. It was pretty emotional when the second one happen.”

Nevertheless, his instincts told him his daughter could do it.

“She’s someone you want in your bunker,” he said. “She’s someone you want by your side when adversity hits. Whatever she decides to do in life, she’s going to be very successful.

“One thing she’s been taught is if you feel sorry for yourself now, at some time in your life when adversity hits, you’re going to feel sorry for yourself then instead of pushing through it.”

Brad and his wife, Loni, were finally able to breath a sigh of relief from their seats at Lamson Park the opening weekend when Brittany first got her first hit in her first game back and then a grand slam in her second game.

“You can see me on video standing up with my arms when it went over the fence,” Brad Holland said. “I’m in the black trench coat. When she did that, a big gorilla went off our family’s back. We’re good. We don’t have to worry about her anymore.”

Of course, the story isn’t over. All her dreams aren’t yet realized.

Brittany told her father recently while everyone was thrilled for her return to the lineup, that’s not what she endured two rehab stints for.

“There’s still more work to be done,” she said. “I’m doing this to help our team get to Oklahoma City. There’s more to come.”

Sure, some doubts remain.

“I think about that all the time, if I would be the same if I hadn’t got hurt, or would I be 10 times better if I never got hurt or am 10 times worse now that I got hurt?,” Brittany said.

“I honestly don’t know what the difference would be, but I would like to think I’m 100 percent of where I was my freshman and beginning of sophomore year, but I truly have no idea.”

Still, Moonlight would be jealous.