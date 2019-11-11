UL freshman transfer guard Calvin Temple honestly didn’t expect to be granted an NCAA waiver.

If he hadn’t, the former Class 5A Mississippi Player of the Year who originally signed with IUPUI wouldn’t be available all season long for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

It’s certainly a good thing he did get a favorable ruling. As it is, coach Bob Marlin and his staff are having a tough time having enough guards to man all the positions necessary in the early going.

After not learning he could play this season until the afternoon of the season opener on Tuesday, Temple played 17 minutes in UL’s win over McNeese State on Saturday and figures to get even more seasoning when the Cajuns travel to meet the TCU Horned Frogs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena.

“I ain’t going to lie, I really thought it wasn’t going to come,” Temple said of the waiver. “Mentally, I was already like, ‘Dang, I can’t play this year,’ so I was just like taking it on the back-burner. When it came, I was walking to class at like 1:30 and he (coach Bob Marlin) called me, ‘Calvin, you can play. Be ready.’ So I called my parents and went to practice. I was happy. It all worked out.”

The 6-foot, 170-pound Center Hill High standout averaged 21.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and three steals a game in leading his team to a 31-3 record and 5A state title.

Upon arriving in Lafayette after a coaching change at IUPUI, Temple’s role during practice was more observing than participating.

“It’s been hard for me mentally,” Temple said. “I hadn’t been able to practice a lot. I’ve been on the sideline watching, just learning more of the plays and how coach Marlin teaches. So yeah, it was kind of hard mentally.”

Figuring the point-guard spot was properly manned by junior Cedric Russell and sophomore Trajan Wesley, Temple focused more on the role of the shooting guard while watching practice.

But as shorthanded as the Cajuns (2-0) are these days, playing both spots at some point is a real possibility.

Wesley is still nursing a foot, freshman Javonne Lowery is suffering from a knee injury, senior Mason Aucoin isn’t back yet from a summertime back injury and senior P.J. Hardy is still serving an indefinite suspension.

Consequently, Temple had a pretty good notion he might get some playing time Saturday.

“I'm watching more of the two, because Tra (Wesley) and Ced (Russell) are more of the one (point guard),” Temple said after Saturday’s 85-80 win over McNeese State. “He threw me in today and I just got my feet wet a little bit.

“I felt good. They told me I was going to play more and just be ready when they called my name. I was just waiting, just waiting. I knew if I got here and did my thing, he was going to keep me on the court.”

Despite the transition, Temple said he felt comfortable on the floor.

“The confidence is definitely there,” he said. “It’s just me being a dog and my teammates trusting me and my coaches trusting me. I just went out there and just played.

“I just want to bring energy to the team. I just want to win.”

Knowing there’s more on his shoulders early on due to UL’s roster currently being down to eight players isn’t a negative in Temple’s mind.

“I feel like we’ve got to be patient and trust each other in the backcourt because Tra’s down. He was a big leader. I look up to him and Ced. They teach me the game and the offense. We’ve got to be patient and trust the process. It’s all going to work out.”

In those 17 minutes Saturday, Temple contributed seven points, three rebounds and two steals.

“I thought he gave us a lift tonight,” Marlin said. “He made some mistakes, too, but he’s getting a little confidence back in his game. He had a good practice yesterday (Friday). We’re going to need him moving forward.

“He can make basketball plays. He can shoot the ball. Tonight he was 2-for-3, he did miss a free throw, but he got three rebounds and a couple of steals.”