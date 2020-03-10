LAKE CHARLES Ladies and gentlemen, UL designated hitter Ben Fitzgerald is officially on fire.
Coming off a big weekend in Pensacola, Fitzgerald enjoyed a huge 3-for-4 night with three RBIs to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 7-0 road victory over McNeese State on Tuesday at Joe Miller Ballpark.
In the third inning, Fitzgerald powered a three-run inning with a two-run triple, two batters after Jonathan Windham’s RBI single.
In the fifth, Fitzgerald’s bunt single followed a Conner Kimple single before Nick Hagedorn’s RBI infield single.
Then in the seventh, Fitzgerald led off with a solo home run for a 6-0 lead.
The victory got UL to within a game of .500 at 8-9 after starting out 2-8.
It was a special night at the park as well with McNeese State honoring former Cajun and Cowboy head baseball coach Tony Robichaux by naming the bullpen the Tony Robichaux Bullpen in his honor.
The Cajuns followed by playing inspired baseball. Alex Hannie began a productive night with a leadoff single in the third before scoring on Windham’s single.
Then in the fourth, Hannie led off with a walk and scored on Brandon Talley’s RBI double.
Enjoying all of that UL offense was starting pitcher Carter Robinson, who improved to 2-1 on the season after allowing no runs on three hits, one walk and three strikeouts.
Conor Angel followed Robinson with 1.2 perfect innings, including two strikeouts.
Luke Cronan, Colton Frank and Austin Bradford finished off the Cowboys on the hill without giving up a run.
The Cajuns will now begin Sun Belt Conference play at 6 p.m. Friday against Coastal Carolina.