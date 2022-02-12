Until this season, St. Thomas More forward Chad Jones had never come off the bench in a basketball game.
The 6-foot-7 sophomore wasn't just a starter, he was always the star player until Jones made the varsity roster of the four-time reigning state champion Cougars.
In Friday's District 5-4A game at Northside, Jones wasn't in the Cougars' starting five, but he was the star player in STM's 58-53 overtime win.
Jones made six of his first seven shots, went 4 of 5 from the free throw line and scored 18 points for the Cougars (25-6, 5-1).
"Coach Danny (Broussard) and the seniors have gotten on me to be more aggressive," Jones said. "If we start slowly, someone has to spark things up. Coming off the bench has shown me that I have to bring the intensity, grab rebounds, block shots and do what I do best."
With 28.4 seconds remaining, STM guard Monwell Willis nailed a 3 to even the score at 47-47. The sophomore was 0 for 4 from the field until that 3, which was his only bucket.
After Northside turned the ball over on its next possession, Willis missed a potential game-winning 28-foot jumper from the top of the key with 3.1 seconds left.
"That was a big 3-point shot," Broussard said of Willis' game-tying 3. "He didn't realize how much time was left on the clock when he took the second shot.
"We had plenty of time left, but that's my fault. I should've called a timeout and set a play up. Sometimes you just want to attack and not let the opponent set up their defense."
The Cougars scored the first six points in overtime on two free throws apiece from Jones and Evan Savoy, and a basket by Christan Landry, who scored 12 points
"How big was Chad tonight?" Broussard said. "He's going to be a special player for us.
"This was a great playoff atmosphere. I'm proud of this team. We're getting there. We're getting better. I've been talking about defense all year. Other than blocking out, our defense was great, and that's a hard team to defend because Northside has shooters."
"The environment at Northside is crazy, so it feels great to come from five points behind to win," Jones added.
At No. 17 in the LHSAA Class 4A power ratings, Northside (14-12, 3-2) hopes to move up at least one spot and host a playoff game. Zion McCoy led the Vikings with 18 points and five 3-pointers Jayden Dugas added four 3's and 14 points.
"I don't know what we shot from the free throw line, but it wasn't good," Vikings coach Jason Herbstler said. " Against a team like that, you can't leave points on the board.
"It was a good game that went back and forth. It's a big district rivalry. We have to clean things up defensively, do a better job controlling the boards, and cut down on the careless turnovers, because come playoff time, every possession matters."