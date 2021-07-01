As usual, UL quarterback Levi Lewis is ahead of the game.

On the first day the NCAA allows student-athletes around the country to reap “education-related benefits” for their services, Lafayette Travel announced Thursday an NIL agreement with Lewis to promote its EatLafayette campaign showcasing the area's locally owned restaurants.

"I am excited to announce my first partnership with Lafayette Travel and EatLafayette to promote our areas locally owned restaurants," Lewis said. "Blessed to represent the world's best cuisine’s in the Acadiana region. The Culture is real. It feels great to be leading the way in this brand new NIL reality and showing what is possible here in Lafayette."

On June 21, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the NCAA has been violating the law for decades by restricting student-athletes to benefiting financially from their name, image and likeness.

Earlier this week, the NCAA gave those athletes the go-ahead to negotiate any such deals with business entities.

"I have watched this process play out in the national media and wanted to be among the first to honor it in a trustworthy manner," said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, in a statement. "My mind kept coming back to Levi. I couldn’t think of a better person or athlete than Levi Lewis for us to partner with on this historic occasion.

"As a graduate of the University of Louisiana and a lifelong fan who started going to games with his Young Ragin Cajun card at an early age, I recognize the importance of our University and its athletic department’s success to the overall success of our community."

As part of this agreement, Lewis will visit 10 locally owned restaurants and encourage the public to take part in a promotion that could earn them a three-night stay in Nashville, including airfare, by frequenting local establishments.

"The NIL is now a new reality," said Berthelot, who believes this agreement pending state authorization is the first in the state and one of the first nationally. "In my opinion, it is important that our athletes and future athletes know that they can benefit from the program here in Lafayette and Acadiana. I’m proud that Levi entrusted us with this first of undoubtedly many opportunities to come. I know he will represent us well."

Lewis is a three-year captain of UL’s football team, spearheading an historic run under coach Billy Napier with the first double-digit win season ever at 11-2 two years ago and the first time being ranked in the final AP poll last fall at No. 15 after a 10-1 season.

In his four seasons at UL, Lewis has thrown for 6,286 yards and 54 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Baton Rouge native has also rushed for 745 yards and nine scores.

As UL director of athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard explained last week that athletic departments can’t set up these any such contracts between businesses and athletes, but can play an educational role in this new process.

Maggard said UL began educating its student-athletes on the process after the Supreme Court’s revolutionary ruling over two weeks ago.

Tom Burke, UL’s associate athletic director for compliance, has led the athletic department’s effort in this endeavor.

“He’s doing a masterful job of position us to be ready for those type of changes,” Maggard said. “You have to be. If you’re going to reactive, you’re going to be catching up for a long time in my opinion.”