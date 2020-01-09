ATLANTA — Sooner or later, a basketball team can only absorb so many injuries.
Apparently, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns reached their breaking point in Thursday’s 90-52 blowout road loss at Georgia State.
It looked like coach Bob Marlin’s club had found a spark with a two-game winning streak thanks to a combined 48 points from freshman guard Mylik Wilson to somewhat deflect the negative impact of a rash of injuries.
On Thursday, add Wilson’s name to the injury list with a sprained knee, leaving UL with only seven scholarship players available for the game, with nine dressing overall.
The result wasn’t pretty.
The Cajuns only made three of their first 29 attempts from the field, not scoring in over eight minutes during one stretch in the first half. Georgia State led 25-2 and by as much as 41-9 with 2:39 left in the first half.
For the game, Georgia State’s biggest lead was 45 at 88-43 with 2:32 left to play.
UL was led by Jalen Johnson with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Cedric Russell had nine points.
Georgia State was led by Corey Allen with 24 points, Nelson Phillips with 17 and Kane Williams with 13.
The Cajuns dropped to 6-9 overall and 2-4 in league play, while Georgia State improved to 11-6 overall and 4-2 in Sun Belt play.