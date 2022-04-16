Before transferring to the UL Ragin’ Cajuns from Texas A&M, Jourdyn Campbell had never played third base in her life.
So certainly there were some initial reservations to making the move when the coaching staff asked her to do so.
After all, the Kingwood, Texas native didn’t decide to transfer to Lafayette to play a certain position.
Number one on her list was to play for coach Gerry Glasco. He had recruited her to College Station, Texas, but left for another coaching job before she ever played for him.
“When some things happened and I realized (Texas A&M) was not my forever home, coach Glasco was one of the first people to call,” Campbell said. “It was my opportunity to finally play for him.”
Campbell had also heard good things about UL’s softball program, so the choice was easy.
“I’ve seen UL play,” she added. “I had heard great things about the program. I knew coach Gerry and I wanted to come play for him, so I made that decision really fast.”
And 39 games into her first season with the Cajuns, Lamson Park has not disappointed.
“It’s been one of a kind,” Campbell said. “I feel like the fans here are like none I’ve ever seen in my life. They are very loyal, they come to every game, they’re loud, they had personal cheers for all of us, they stay after and cook for us. The culture is so different and I absolutely love it.
“The team overall is just amazing. I knew we had 14 new people come in, but I feel like we’ve all just been through it together. It’s been a great experience to go through.”
No one really knew how the move to third base would work out, but both Glasco and Campbell were convinced she would hit.
As the Cajuns head to St. Louis, Missouri on Monday, Campbell is the team’s leading hitter at .393 with 10 doubles, seven homers, 29 RBIs and eight stolen bases.
“She’s a great offensive player,” Glasco said. “She’s really grown.”
In 2020 at Texas A&M, she was second in the nation in doubles with 13 when the pandemic hit. A year later, she only started 15 games before electing to transfer.
“When I recruited her, I told her I thought we could increase that home run total by a lot by converting doubles to home runs,” Glasco said. “She’s done that. She’s really grown. She’s not striking out hardly at all. She’s just a great offensive player.”
In her first season as an everyday player, Campbell said she initially tried to temper her expectations.
“Personally, I always want more home runs,” Campbell said. “That’s what I’m hoping for, but I’m pleased with where I’m at and I hope that it gets better as the season continues and as my career continues here.”
Defensively, the adjustment to third base has been bumpy at times.
“Personally for me, I try to be in a great mindset and try to stay positive,” Campbell said. “If I don’t, I will harp on errors. I always try to acknowledge it and say, ‘My bad’ and then just trust that my team still trusts me to make the right plays and they have my back and they’re going to pick me up. That’s usually how it goes.”
For a short stretch, she even moved to second base. But now back at third, Glasco is encouraged.
“What I told my staff is when we moved her back, it’ll be like her sophomore year, or her next year at third base — like the second year,” Glasco said. “That’s what we saw last weekend. It didn’t look like it did in that first phase. I hope she can continue to grow over there, because she’s got everything it takes to play that position.
“She’s got the hands and the arm and the length and width with her body to grab a lot of balls as they come through those holes. She’s got the tools to be a great third baseman. It’s just a matter of us developing her. That’s not all on her. That’s on us and the coaching staff as well.”
The other aspect of Campbell’s game that’s been tested is her leadership role.
It's something Glasco never doubted.
"She's always smiling," he said. "She's just a special person."
Having played in the same Texas-based travel ball program as many of UL’s incoming freshman, Campbell practiced with them last summer to get the process started.
“We already had that kind of bond already and I wanted to keep that going,” she said. “Definitely try to be a good teammate and show my leadership that way. If they’re down on themselves, they understand how to process failure in softball and how to go on with it — just be a good mentor for them.”
In recent weeks, the team faced some chemistry issues and the result was four players — Jenna Kean, Vanessa Foreman, Taylor Snow and Frankie Izard — leaving the program.
Not yet a team captain, Campbell continued her approach.
“I have just been trying to make sure that everybody is OK,” she said. “Every day at practice, I try to make sure I go up and talk to everyone. Make sure I know how their day is going, make sure I know what’s going on in their life. I feel like that’s where I try to step in and bring in my puzzle piece to team chemistry.
“Making sure everybody knows that whatever they’re going through, I’m there for them, that they know they always have somebody to talk to and I’m always going to be there for them.”
Moreover, she was impressed with how team captains Raina O’Neal, Kandra Lamb and Taylor Roman handled it.
“When they recognized that team chemistry was a little off, they brought us all together and they talked about it,” Campbell said. “That really is also what helped a lot with bringing us back together.
Ahead of the Cajuns leaving Sunday evening for stops in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and North Carolina, Campbell was confident the team was moving forward.
“I feel like we’re doing great,” Campbell said. “I feel like our team chemistry is definitely going to grow, especially on this road trip.
“It’s going to make it a lot stronger, because we get to be around each other. We kind of have to get along, so I think it’s going to be really good for our team.”