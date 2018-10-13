LAFAYETTE — Andre Nunez completed 19 of 25 passes for a career-high 315 yards and tied a school-record with five touchdown passes as Louisiana-Lafayette piled up a school-record 759 yards of total offense and defeated New Mexico State 66-38 on Saturday for homecoming at Cajun Field.
Earnest Patterson recorded a career-high 114 yards receiving while Elijah Mitchell rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns as Louisiana-Lafayette (3-3) scored on all seven first-half drives before punting to open the second half.
Nunez tossed three TDs in the first quarter, beginning with a 50-yard catch and run by Ja’Marcus Bradley before hitting Jarrod Jackson on a 30-yard strike and Trey Ragas on an 11-yard score.
The senior quarterback a 22-yard scoring pass to Jackson in the second quarter before his 31-yard scoring strike to Rhyeem Malone in the third quarter tied the single-game record held by Jake Delhomme against Northern Illinois in 1996.
Patterson added a school-record sixth receiving TD in a game after taking a second-quarter lateral from Jackson and racing 79 yards a 28-14 lead with 2:04 remaining in the first quarter.
Mitchell, who ran for a career-high 191 yards and three touchdowns last week in a 42-27 win at Texas State, gave Louisiana-Lafayette a 35-14 lead in the second quarter on a 31-yard TD before adding TDs of 36 and 9 yards in the fourth.
Louisiana-Lafayette gained 344 yards on the ground against New Mexico State (2-5) while throwing for 415 yards through the air. Trey Ragas added 94 yards on the ground on a game-high carries for Louisiana-Lafayette with Raymond Calais adding 90 yards on 10 attempts.
Josh Adkins completed 25 of 44 passes for 284 yards with a touchdown for NM State with Josh Huntley recording 373 all-purpose yards — the second highest in school history. Huntley, who scored on an 87-yard kickoff return in the first quarter, led the Aggies with 85 yards rushing, 112 yards receiving and 176 yards in kick returns.
Louisiana-Lafayette will return to Sun Belt Conference action on Saturday (Oct. 20) when it travels to Boone, North Carolina, to face Appalachian State in a 2:30 p.m. game.