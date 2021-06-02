Sports like baseball, softball and track and field may not have finished their seasons just yet, but this first week in June is also a big week for football programs across the country as well.
On Thursday, for example, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns will officially begin the program’s first of two summer sessions prior to reporting for training camp in August.
Coach Billy Napier calls it the sixth phase in the eight-step process during the offseason.
“It’s important for everybody in our organization, especially the players that understand that time is equal,” Napier said Wednesday. “Not only for the individual players and their opponents, but also for us as a team relative to the competition. It’s more about how you do what you do than actually what you’re doing. That’s the approach that we’ll take. We do have specific goals and objectives for the next four weeks.”
Technically, it began Tuesday when the players reported for the orientation process. Wednesday was the academic side of things on campus.
This week is the first opportunity for the 2021 team – filled with so much hope – to meet as one. That includes 33 newcomers, comprised of 17 scholarship players and 16 walk-ons.
“This will be the first opportunity for our rookies and veterans to work together, and this ’21 team to start shaping itself and come together,” added Napier, who said every player reported Tuesday. “ Who are we? What do we believe in? What do we have convictions about?
“I think we’ve got to start with the intangible things and really control the controllables.”
This is also the most unique first week of June ever. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be the first time UL’s coaches have physically met with many of their new recruits and their families.
Also includes in the group of newcomers is a new name on the roster in former Alabama State wide receiver Michael Jefferson. The 6-foot-3, 197-pounder had 24 receptions for 234 yards and two scores in five games this past spring, after posting a huge 2019 season with 49 catches for 767 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“I think he’s got a lot of height and length,” Napier said of Jefferson. “I think he’s been very productive. He’s not only a good receiver, he’s a good special teams player. He’s in our recruiting footprint. He’s got some relationships with some of our current players. He is here and ready to work.”
Another big part of the summer session is to develop leadership on the team.
“Probably the most important thing and the last objective this summer is to really develop more leadership and accountability on the team. I think at the player level, we want to take complete ownership.
“There’s so many opportunities in the summer giving the format for players to really lead and kind of put their imprint on this team in particular.”
The primary method in achieving that end is a summer-long competition where the roster is split up into nine teams with 18 captains by a draft. Teams can gain or lose points throughout each week’s activities.
The freshman newcomers are observed for six days and then a supplement draft.
“It creates leadership opportunities for the players,” Napier said. “Each week, we start over. So they compete for a week and then they go back to zero and then they compete for a week and then they go back to zero.
“Each week, they can change their strategy. They can correct the things that are out of place and encourage the positive things that create opportunities for each team to score more points.”
Napier said this first summer session will last 28 days and then the team will take “four or five days” off and then do it again, before one more break precedes the start of August training camp.
“We’d like to think we’re a little bit old-school and blue collar here,” Napier said. “We earn everything we’ve gotten. That’ll continue to be the same way going forward.”