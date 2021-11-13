TROY, Alabama — Facing Troy’s talented defense, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns didn’t have a bunch of productive plays during Saturday’s 35-21 road victory over the Trojans at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
But when the Cajuns offense hit, it hit big time.
UL's chunk plays combined with another dominant second half for the defense helped secure Cajun Field as the host site for the 2021 Sun Belt Conference championship game. UL's win coupled with Georgia State's 42-40 victory over Coastal Carolina clinched the advantage for the Cajuns.
"It is a big deal," UL coach Billy Napier said of grabbing home field. "We talked to the team (Friday) about trying to win today and secure that opportunity in the final game (against ULM at home on Nov. 27) to clinch home-field advantage. We didn't do the math in our head that Coastal (Carolina) would get beat.
"It's going to be a historic day for our entire community."
The big-play theme Saturday began on UL’s first offensive play from scrimmage with a 43-yard Chris Smith run to set up a 15-yard touchdown pass from Levi Lewis to Dontae Fleming.
Lewis ended 14-of-21 passing for 166 yards with three touchdowns while also rushing for 44 yards and a score on nine carries.
"I felt like the offensive line stepped up big tonight," Lewis said of containing Troy's pressure. "There were a few plays here and there. But overall, I feel like they stepped up big. They accepted the challenge. We wanted to start fast, and our guys stepped up to the challenge."
Smith led the Cajuns’ running game with 102 yards on 15 carries to lead a 204-yard team effort.
On the Cajuns’ second drive, Lewis connected with Michael Jefferson for a 52-yard touchdown to give UL a 14-10 lead with 1:00 left in the first quarter.
"He's a big weapon," Lewis said of Jefferson. "We've got a lot of guys that come to practice and come ready to work. MJ is one of those guys. He's a big part of our receiving game. He's also a great blocker as well. MJ, he's special."
On UL’s first drive of the second half, the Cajuns escaped a first-and-25 situation thanks to a 40-yard pass to tight end Neal Johnson on third down. Three plays later, Lewis connected with Kyren Lacy on a 13-yard touchdown pass for a 21-13 lead with 11:31 left in the third quarter.
The Cajuns increased the lead to 28-13 midway through the third when Lewis turned a hopeless-looking situation on fourth-and-9 into a score when he scrambled his way to a 28-yard touchdown run.
"I thought number 1 (Lewis) was outstanding on a couple of plays," Napier said. "To step up and hit the big deep ball, the fourth-and-9 tuck and run, just really special plays."
The defense got into the act with big plays as well early in the fourth quarter when linebacker Ferrod Gardner intercepted a pass at the Troy 49 to set up a game-clinching 6-yard Montrell Johnson touchdown run for a 35-21 Cajuns lead with 5:15 left.
The defense also got forced fumbles from Cameron Solomon and Kris Moncrief, which were recovered by Ja'Quane Nelson and Zi'Yon Hill.
"Defensively, we started slow and then settled in," Napier said. "We got some takeaways in the second half. We were able to create (turnovers). Offensively, we were able to play turnover-free football and we didn't give up no short fields for their offense."
It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for the Cajuns, despite nailing down the 13th straight regular-season road win in league play.
In a matchup billed as a clash of two of the Sun Belt’s top defensive units, the first quarter was dominated by the offenses.
Both teams scored on their first two possessions. Troy went 70 yards on eight plays and got a 10-yard run by quarterback Gunnar Watson for a 7-0 lead.
On UL’s first offensive play from scrimmage, the Cajuns got the 43-yard run by Smith. That set up a 15-yard touchdown reception by Fleming to tie it at 7-7 with 7:52 left in the opening quarter.
There was somewhat of a defensive stand on the next possession. Troy drove 62 yards on 14 plays in 5:40, but UL’s defense forced a 30-yard field goal from Brooks Buce for a 10-7 Troy lead with 2:12 left in the first.
Three plays later, the Cajuns took their first lead on a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson with 1:00 left in the opening quarter.
The second quarter was a different story. UL’s last four possessions of the first half resulted in a turnover on downs at the Troy 36 and three straight punts.
Troy’s four drives before the half produced three punts and a 47-yard Buce field goal as UL led 14-13 at the half.