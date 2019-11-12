The areas of concern for the 2019 UL Ragin’ Cajuns just seem to be falling to the wayside with each dominating victory.

Very high on that list was the lack of depth at wide receiver.

The potential troubling scenario anyway was ... if top target Ja’Marcus Bradley isn’t healthy or if a defense consistently doubling him to limit the passing game's options, is there anyone else that could make an opposing defense pay for that strategy?

After the season opener, it appeared the solution to that problem was junior Jamal Bell with eight receptions for 113 yards in the loss to Mississippi State, but he too has battled nagging injuries. Since that opener, Bell’s best outing was 59 yards at Ohio. Over the last four games, he’s only got three catches for 62 yards.

These days, freshman Peter LeBlanc is starting games and junior Jalen Williams has really emerged as the No. 2 receiver with nine receptions for 125 yards and a score over his last three games.

Then came last Thursday night against Coastal Carolina.

The Chanticleers certainly don’t believe quarterback Levi Lewis doesn’t have enough potential targets at his disposal. Incredibly, 14 different UL players caught passes in the Cajuns’ 48-7 road romp of Coastal.

“It’s one of the areas that we worked really hard on in the open date,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “It’s one of the areas specific on offense that we felt like we needed to make improvement. I don’t know that it necessarily showed up in he Texas State game because of the unique coverage concepts that they ran, but we were lights out (at Coastal Carolina). I think that was one of the reasons we had success. We kept them off balance.”

Only time will tell if that kind of performance was a one-time thing. Was it because Coastal’s defense was so focused on the run that it created far more opportunities than usual for Lewis?

Even if it ends up being more of the exception than the rule the rest of the way, many UL players now feel more engaged in the process.

“I think it’s great for morale is what I would tell you,” Napier said. “I was a receivers coach for a handful of years and certainly I coached tight ends for three years, so I think it’s good for morale in that, ‘Hey, be prepared when you get your opportunity.’

“I promise you all those guys didn’t expect maybe for us to have that kind of production from that amount of players, but they practiced the right way, we were prepared and certainly Levi (Lewis) was on top of his game in distributing the ball to the right people at the right time.”

Other than the total Texas Southern mismatch, Lewis had completed passes to either seven, eight or nine teammates in every game this season.

After watching film, Napier isn’t so sure the explanation wasn’t simply Lewis having an exceptional evening.

“I would agree that there was something different about it,” Napier said. “He was ready to go. He was confident and decisive and very comfortable with the plan and very comfortable with what they were doing. I agree. It was a little different, even the coach’s copy (of film).

“We made the right decisions. A lot of those were running plays where the ball was coming out. Levi was on point and certainly the skill players created separation, got open and made plays when they got a chance to make them.”

It’s certainly not necessary that 14 different receivers catch passes in every game from here on out. Especially in injury scenarios, however, it’s just better to have more options with some experience.

Nine games into it, Bell and Williams appear to possess the next best play-making skills of the group. LeBlanc plays with more confidence than most freshmen would and the tight ends have surprised for most of the season.

If nothing else, Thursday’s stellar performance should provide the offense confidence if it needs to spread the ball around in a given game situation. At least more targets now have experiences catching passes in a meaningful game. That can only help.

Meanwhile, the special teams continue to display progress.

If those two trends continue, opposing coaching staffs are going to have to look long and hard to uncover a true weakness on this Cajuns’ squad.

Especially as the motivation to succeed builds with each victory.