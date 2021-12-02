In what will be the final time UL coach Billy Napier takes the Ragin’ Cajuns out of the tunnel at ‘The Swamp’, the new Florida Gators’ head coach insists he’s 100% focused on the task at hand Saturday at Cajun Field.

After all, it’s not just any finishing game.

The No. 20-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns are playing the program UL’s been chasing since Napier arrived in Lafayette four seasons again in Appalachian State in the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference championship game at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

“I just think you owe it to your team and your players to be the very best job you can do,” Napier said. “We’re talking about a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity here. Anything that’s down the road is secondary. I know I certainly feel that way.”

Shortly after Saturday’s game – win or lose – announcements will soon be coming about which assistant coaches will be going to staying. Napier’s confident those issues haven’t negatively impacted UL’s preparation for the Mountaineers (10-2, 7-1).

“I do think that’s a variable here. What we’ve tried to do as a team, as an organization, is to try and get that out of the way on Monday and then really allocate our team exactly as we would in a typical week.

“If I was a player, I’d expect the same thing. I think the big challenge is for the coaches is we talk about modeling the behavior, the intangibles that we would want from the players to be a great example for the players in all the things that we do – not only as coaches but in life – and I think this is a good example of trying to do what’s right.”

There’s certainly plenty to play for. A win would extend UL’s winning streak to 12 and give the program its first outright league crown since 1970.

It would also complete a clean sweep of the Sun Belt this season, as well as produce a three-game winning streak over Appalachian State.

“We have a tremendous amount of respect for Appalachian State,” Napier said. “Ton of respect for how they play football, their toughness. A lot of respect for how they go about their business.”

The Mountaineers, meanwhile, will be looking for revenge after suffering a 41-13 loss to UL on Oct. 12 at Cajun Field.

"After the Louisiana game we came back and regrouped," ASU coach Shawn Clark said. "We didn't coach well that game and we didn't play well that game. We went back to keeping things a little bit more simple. I don't think you can call the perfect defense. You can call a sound defense that your guys can execute."

In that victory, UL’s limited the Mountaineers to 211 total yards on 0-of-11 conversion on third down. Offensively, the Cajuns ran for 246 yards.

“Nothing that’s happened it the past will affect Saturday,” Napier said. “The important thing we’ve got to focus on is doing the really simple things well. Be prepared to play our best fundamentals of the season."

Since the loss, the Mountaineers outscored their final six opponents 240-86 behind a defense that's leads the nation in tackles for losses and top 15 in scoring defense, total defense, red zone defense, third-down defense and touchdowns.

“We need to study our plan I firmly believe that confidence comes from preparation. When you know what to do, you’re confident that you can play fast, do your job and be prepared when your number is called.”

It will be the seventh time UL has played App State in Napier’s four seasons.

“It’s like playing an NFL divisional opponent that you play a couple times a year,” said Napier, who suggested he expects both teams to stick to their established identities.

Clark agreed.

"They are not trying to reinvent the wheel every single wee,” Clark said. “They will give you different shifts and motions but their core is never going to change.

"He (Napier) is going to run what he runs. That's why he is one of the best play callers in the college football. They do it better than anyone else."

The Cajuns are expected to enter the game healthy. Safety Percy Butler (elbow), offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence (concussion) and cornerback Mekhi Garner (unknown) all missed last week’s game, but are expected to play in this one.

“He’s played a lot of football,” Napier said of Torrence. “He knows how to prepare. He’s moving along really well. I think he’ll be ready to compete.”

Many of UL’s veterans have played in two title games and prepared for four now. Handling the emotions of the game will be key.

“We know how important it is to not have a hot head,” UL running back Chris Smith said. “Just relax and play the game how it is and just be a leader like it’s supposed to.”

The Cajuns are hoping the home crowd can finally be a true homefield advantage in this title game.

“I’m very hopeful that it’ll be a special venue and a special atmosphere on Saturday as we pursue this championship,” Napier said.