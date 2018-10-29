Billy Napier acknowledges he’s still a rookie coach, but he also thinks he’s found a combination that is successful for his UL-Lafayette football team.
The Ragin’ Cajuns combined an explosive offense with just enough defense Saturday to post a 47-43 upset win over Arkansas State, a victory that keeps the Cajuns (4-4, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) in control of their own destiny in the Sun Belt West Division.
“We’re growing up a little relative to how we compete on game day,” Napier said. “We responded to the adversity well, we played through the ups and downs of the game and we had enough grit to get it done at the end. So a good day; hopefully, we’ll have more of those in the future.”
The Cajuns were more than good offensively, putting up 228 yards rushing and 319 passing on one of the Sun Belt’s better defensive teams. That wrapped up an October during which UL-Lafayette averaged 260 yards rushing, 288 yards passing and 43 points per game in three wins and a close 27-17 loss to Appalachian State, which went into the Associated Press Top 25 for a week afterward.
“A really productive day, and a lot of people contributed to that,” Napier said. “It starts up front, and those guys did a really good job. The quarterback played efficient, and we’ve got some really good skill around those guys.”
In the first quarter, the Cajuns ran only 10 offensive plays — five rushes and five passes — had 246 yards and led 21-14. Three of those 10 plays went for 64 yards or more: a 64-yard hookup from Andre Nunez to Elijah Mitchell, a 65-yard burst by Mitchell and a 72-yard sprint by Raymond Calais that provided the three scores in only 4:12 of possession time.
“Coming from that last game at Appalachian State, everybody felt we didn’t play our best, and that we had more to give,” said offensive guard Ken Marks. “We all set goals to practice harder, better, faster, stronger, to get it done.”
The Cajuns had two-score leads twice in the game, only to have the preseason West Division favorite Red Wolves rally back to take the lead with 22 points in the final 19 minutes. But the hosts came back twice, one on a 53-yard strike from Nunez to Bam Jackson and the other on a 55-yard march in the final six minutes capped by Trey Ragas’ winning 2-yard run with 1:18 left.
In between, the depth-challenged Cajuns defense was asked to hold on against the Sun Belt’s most productive offense (460.6 yards per game). That unit got a stop when it was most needed, a four-and-out on four incompletions following Ragas’ touchdown, after A-State had marches of 73 or more yards in scoring on three of its previous four drives.
“Defensively we did just enough to win the game,” Napier said. “We got some critical stops at the right times. The play count got out of whack because of the quick scores; at halftime it was really out of whack, so we tried to rush the ball, chew up the clock and slow it down a little bit because our depth on defense is an issue.”
Defense is not the Cajuns’ forté, and it wasn’t expected to be entering the season. UL-Lafayette has allowed 27 or more points in every game except for the 49-17 opening win over FCS member Grambling, and Arkansas State churned out 478 yards and 27 first downs. The Cajuns’ 372 yards allowed two weeks ago against App State, the league leader in point production, is the lowest total allowed this year against FBS competition.
Napier said it’s not entirely because of his team’s inherited shortage of defenders.
“Depth was a factor against Arkansas State in our ability to get them stopped at times,” he said. “But when you go back and look at the tape, I think they had 16 plays that were 11 yards or more, and most of those are alignment errors, mental errors, poor tackling. They did beat us in some individual matchups at times, but for the most part it’s still us not doing what we need to do.
“That’s what’s exciting to me. There’s still more out there that we can get better at.”
Defensive improvement could come with the November schedule, which has UL-Lafayette in contention for a spot in the Sun Belt’s inaugural championship game Dec. 1. The Cajuns, tied for the West lead with four games remaining, play their last “crossover” game against Sun Belt East Division co-leader Troy on Saturday.
After that, they’ll wrap the regular season against three West Division teams: home games against South Alabama and Georgia State and a road finale at UL-Monroe. Those three teams rank seventh, eighth and ninth respectively in the Sun Belt in scoring entering the final month.
Napier, though, said he and his squad aren’t paying attention to the standings right now.
“Our focus is on improvement,” he said. “We have areas where we have to fix mistakes, where we have to eliminate errors and play with more efficiency. We have deficiencies, whether it’s depth or areas we need to make improvement, and we’ve got things to work on. We’re going to try to get a little better, and I do think we’re doing that.”