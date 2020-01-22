Even though there are seemingly examples of it everywhere you look, not every athlete in 2020 takes the approach that it’s all about them.

Everything needs to run through them ... just give them the ball and get out of the way.

UL junior basketball player Skyler Goodwin, whose Ragin’ Cajuns host Arkansas State at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cajundome, certainly isn’t a member of that group.

Say something really complimentary about her and Goodwin immediately feels uncomfortable.

Ask her to say something really good about herself and you can forget her playing along.

“I’m not going to say that,” she’ll say shyly.

Goodwin is humble by nature, which can be endearing in today’s largely 'me-first' world.

There are times, though, UL women’s head coach Garry Brodhead wishes Goodwin would want to take over a game … just put the team on her shoulders.

“I always thought she was going to be the best player in the conference coming in – just her skill level and her fundamentals,” Brodhead said. “There are a lot of fundamentals that we teach and we didn’t need to teach it to her. She came in with them already.”

Brodhead always saw the Parkview Baptist product as the next Aundrea Gamble of Arkansas State, who was a two-time Sun Belt Player of the Year and three-time first-team All-Sun Belt performer.

“Gamble, she really wasn’t a point guard, but they put her at the point because she was like a Jake Delhomme quarterback managing the team,” Brodhead said. “I always thought Skyler was going to be that person for us.”

In Saturday’s 73-67 comeback win over Texas State, Goodwin was … and it worked.

Goodwin scored 20 points with five rebounds in a win that left the Cajuns 11-6 overall and 4-2 in Sun Belt play.

Walking off the court, Brodhead was convicted. Goodwin was relieved.

“I was mostly relieved,” Goodwin laughed. “It was, ‘Oooh, I did it. It’s done and hopefully I don’t have to do it again.’

“Everybody was encouraging me. They knew where my head was. They knew I didn’t want to run it (as point guard). They were like, ‘Sky, if you need help bringing it down, we’re there for you.’”

She's just not very comfortable with the ball in a hands for extended stretches.

After only one double-digit performance in her first 10 games this season, the 20 points at Texas State was Goodwin’s fourth in the last six games.

“I know she doesn’t play it the whole game, but she manages our team really, really well,” Brodhead said. “I’m crossing my fingers that I can keep her at that position. She doesn’t like it.

“It’s hard to play a player when they don’t really buy in, but I think me and her Dad are on the same page. We like her at the point.”

Goodwin doesn’t agree.

“Where my head is, I’m more comfortable as a wing player,” she insists. “I feel like that’s my stronger suit, but I have played point before. I’m not new to it. I just don’t consider myself to be a point guard and I don’t consider myself one of the better ball handlers. So that’s why I’m like, ‘I’m not a point guard.’

“If it’s asked, I’m going to be a little hesitant. I do recommend being on the wing.”

Both coach and player understand Brodhead could just put his foot down and she’ll be the team’s full-time point guard, at least until the true point guard Jasmine Thomas returns.

“If it’s really like, ‘Sky, we need you to do this, I’m not going to like it or want to do it, but I’m going to have to do it for the team,’ ” she relented.

Until that point, the debate rages on.

That discussion aside, perhaps the biggest moment in Saturday’s game came with 5:21 left to play. The Cajuns were still trailing 59-56 and Goodwin nailed a 3-pointer to tie it.

Her confidence soared.

“That shot was out of pure confidence,” Goodwin admitted. “They switched to play me for the drive. They put a big out on me, I was like, ‘She’ll catch up on me, so I just need to shoot it.’”

Regardless of position, it’s a part of her game she knows must improve.

Playing mostly point guard as a freshman, Goodwin averaged 9.6 points a game – shooting 39.7 percent from the field, 31.5 percent from 3-point land and 76.3 at the line.

She had 13 double-figure games out of 30.

As a sophomore on a shorthanded 7-23 club, she only played 23 games due to injury and finished at 7.5 points a game – shooting 31.4 percent from the field, 18.6 from 3-point land and 68.4 at the line.

That included only seven double-digit games.

Naturally, her long-range shooting wasn’t respected this season.

“One of my main goals is to improve shoot better percentage from the 3,” Goodwin said. “Last year, I didn’t really shoot that many and most teams would play me for the drive. So if I improve in that area, I’ll be a harder person to read and to guard.”

That’s beginning to show up on the court. She’s now averaging 9.1 points and four rebounds – shooting 34.7 from the field, 28.6 from 3-point land and a lofty 85 percent at the line.

The goal for the rest of her career is to play more confidently.

“I aspire to be confident enough to take any shot and just be OK with it,” Goodwin said. “Instead of being like, ‘I’ve missed three shots in a row, so I just need to stop shooting.’ I just want to be that person that goes out and thinks, ‘OK, I was confident in every move I made in this game.’ ”

That’s something she and Brodhead can definitely agree on.