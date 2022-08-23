Perhaps more than any player on UL’s roster, redshirt junior safety Kam Pedescleaux understands his teammates.
For those just joining the program hoping to make a name for themselves, Pedescleaux gets it.
He came to Lafayette from Houston in 2018 as a walk-on just trying to make the team.
“He’s not a woe-is-me guy,” UL defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan said of Pedescleaux.
For those unsure exactly what role they’ll play at the collegiate level, Pedescleaux is familiar with that fog as well.
He got on the field as a special teams performer and has played three different positions on the defense during his time as a Ragin’ Cajun.
“He just loves football,” Morgan said. “He just loves coaching. He’s smart, really smart. He is an elite thinker. He asks great questions. I just think he’s really smart for what you think for a guy in the secondary. I think that’s an underrated trait back there.”
And if you’re a standout team leader, Pedescleaux is now a peer – one of the most respected players on the team.
“He’s a big-time player,” Morgan said. “You ask any of our players who is the toughest guys on our team and I think everybody would say that Kam P is in the mix of being one of the top two or three.”
All of that for a walk-on with a 5-foot-8, 182-pound frame.
For Pedescleaux, his journey with the program is almost too good to believe.
“I’ve kind of been through all the regimes every year since 2018, so I’ve seen it all,” he said. “I’ve been in different positions. It’s been a blessing to have been here this far and to see how far I’ve come, to see how far the team has come.”
Unlike some, Pedescleaux relishes the role of being a leader. In fact, it might be the most enjoyable role he currently plays for the Cajuns.
“To see those guys, freshman coming in and having the same hunger I had when I was a freshman, it’s amazing to see how willing they are to learn,” he said. “It’s just been a great experience. I just want to be the leader for them, so they can come ask me questions … it’s been good.”
Along with senior safety colleague Bralen Trahan, no position is more equipped to be leaders and teachers.
“Coach Morgan has put it on us that we have to make a lot of checks, a lot of adjustments,” Pedescleaux said. “We’re going to have to be the quarterback of the defense. We have to know what everybody’s doing. Everybody has to be on the same page – vocal communication, non-verbal communication – we all have to be on the same page.”
As for his own duties, Pedescleaux is hoping playing primarily weak safety this season will increase his production.
A year ago, he collected a career-high 50 tackles with five stops behind the line, three breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.
In 2020, Pedescleaux had two stops behind the line in the road upset of Iowa State, finishing with 38 total stops, a sack and a forced fumble.
“Focusing on that one (position), I can really just make more plays,” he suggested. “I know where I’m going to be, so when I’m studying other opponents, I’ll know what they like to do in certain spots. That’s only going to help me play faster.”
In so many ways, Pedescleaux’s career has broken the mold. Few walk-ons ever get to be significant contributors for four seasons while helping bring a program to unprecedented heights.
"Safeties come in all different sizes," Morgan said. "Length matters, but it might not matter as much. It’s being smart, short-area quickness, being tough and being physical and being a leader. Those are the traits that Kam has that no one can take away from him.”