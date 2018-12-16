Billy Napier was quick to point out the positives, both from Saturday and from the season as a whole, not long after his UL-Lafayette football team ended its season in hugely disappointing fashion.
In particular, the first-year Ragin’ Cajuns coach didn’t want Saturday’s 41-24 loss to state rival Tulane in the Cure Bowl to taint what he said were huge strides in the program.
“We have a special group of young men in that locker room who basically started the off-season program in January with a new football staff and zero expectations,” Napier said in the aftermath at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. “Through a lot of commitment and a lot of time and effort and discipline, they made steady improvement.
“We weren’t really a good football team at the beginning of the year, but as the season went on we developed ownership. We were not prepared, but we learned. We learned how to be a football team.”
The Cajuns (7-7) on Saturday looked like that September version, inconsistent offensively and struggling mightily on defense. The Green Wave (7-6) rolled up 482 yards, including 337 on the ground — the most rushing yardage UL-Lafayette allowed all year — and marched 75, 55 and 63 yards for touchdowns on its first three possessions after the Cajuns held a 7-0 lead only six plays into the game.
Offensively, a Cajuns attack that averaged 240 yards rushing per game since the start of October was held to 84 yards, the lowest since an early-season loss at Mississippi State. Aside from the opening drive and two touchdown marches in the third and fourth quarters, UL-Lafayette’s offense was limited to 65 yards.
Throw out Raymond Calais’ 38-yard scoring burst in the game’s first three minutes, and the acclaimed rushing tandem of Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell and Calais accounted for 69 yards — less than half the total of Tulane running back and Cure Bowl offensive MVP Darius Bradwell (150 yards, two TD).
“You can’t start slow against a good team,” said senior tight end Matt Barnes, who had three catches in the final game of his six-year career. “We started slow, stalled out a couple of drives after the first touchdown, and they came out and executed and got up early on us.”
Napier took the blame for those struggles, which were more glaring because they ran counter to the performances UL-Lafayette had produced since a 1-3 start.
“I don’t want what happened today to put a black mark on this group of men,” he said. “When our football team doesn’t perform as well as they can, that’s 100 percent my responsibility. I’m going to own that, and I’m going to have the integrity to look in the mirror and adjust the things and fix the things that we need to do.”
The underdog Cajuns threatened to make a game of it after the Wave’s first-half blitz. Kyle Pfau hit his 15th field goal in 18 tries on the final play of the first half to make it 24-10, and UL-Lafayette sandwiched touchdowns around a Tulane field goal in the second half. Bam Jackson’s 13-yard scoring grab from Andre Nunez with 10:16 left cut the margin to 27-24.
However, the Wave went on a methodical 13-play, 75-yard march that took six and a half minutes of precious time off the clock before Bradwell’s clinching 4-yard scoring run. The Cajuns went four-and-out after the kickoff, forced to go for a fourth down deep in their own end of the field, and Tulane scored a clinching touchdown 11 seconds later.
“We showed some fight,” Barnes said, “and it could have went our way late. We had opportunities to win late. I’ve been on the other side of that locker room and that’s a good feeling, so hats off to Tulane for playing a heck of a game.”
Barnes was the only player on either team still around from the 2013 New Orleans Bowl, when the Cajuns beat the Green Wave 24-21. Both teams’ coaching staffs also have completely changed, and Napier pointed out that Tulane’s staff had a jump start on the Cajuns’ first-year group.
“They deserved the win, and I think that every team that’s in their third year there, you can tell they’re making improvement and I respect that,” Napier said. “There are tons of areas within the organization where we’re a work in progress. Most first years as a staff, we can look back and there are lots of positives and negatives. We gotta make sure that we don’t focus necessarily on the outcome, but what we could have done differently to produce a different outcome.”
The Cajuns finished the regular season with six wins in eight games, claiming the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division in a tie-breaker before falling to Appalachian State — an easy winner over Middle Tennessee in Saturday’s New Orleans Bowl — in the inaugural league championship game. Napier said the two postseason losses didn’t tarnish that or dim his hopes for the future.
“Did it finish the way we wanted it to today? Absolutely not,” he said. “That’s something we’ll get fixed so we don’t experience that in the future. Today will be a great lesson in that regard, because this program is going to the next level and you’re going to hear from this team for a long time coming.”