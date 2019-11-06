UL softball coach Gerry Glasco announced on Wednesday the addition of Kaitlyn Alderink, a graduate transfer from Texas A&M, to the Ragin' Cajuns' 2020 roster.
Alderink, a second baseman, played for the Aggies from 2016-18 before sitting out the 2019 season. She has one year of eligibility remaining and is set to join the team for preseason drills in January.
“Kaitlyn brings so much versatility to our team through her ability, love of the game and intangibles,” Glasco said in a school news release. “She is a superbly intelligent player whose instincts on the field are a tremendous asset to a ball club.
“She is a team-first player who will fit into our blue-collar atmosphere of extremely hard work and all-out effort on the field.”
Alderink was named a SEC All-Freshman in 2016 and a NFCA All-South Region performer in 2017. During her tenure with the Aggies, she collected 330 putouts and 316 assists while sporting a .963 fielding percentage
Alderink, a Keller, Texas, native, is a career .318 hitter. She’s also totaled 38 extra base hits and 35 stolen bases.
As a freshman, she posted a .364 average with 41 RBI and scored 58 runs, the third-highest total in Texas A&M history. She led the Aggies with 59 hits during her sophomore season, which ended in the Women's College World Series. Alderink started every games as a junior and recorded a career-best .970 fielding percentage.
Alderink is the fifth transfer to join UL's 2020 roster. She joins Missouri's Callie Martin and Genana Torres, Oregon’s Mia Camuso and Miami Dade College's Melissa Mayeux.