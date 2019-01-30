Good timing has not been an ally for UL-Lafayette’s basketball squad so far this season, and this weekend’s two-game Sun Belt Conference road trip may not be any different.
One month ago, the Ragin’ Cajuns were primed for a defense of their Sun Belt title, having won seven of eight games leading up to the start of conference play. That’s when their best perimeter shooter, Malik Marquetti, went down with a season-ending ACL tear during a win at Southeastern Louisiana.
Now, the Cajuns ride a streak of three wins in four games, including a key road victory over a title-contending Georgia Southern team and back-to-back final-minute home wins over South Alabama and Troy last weekend. They’re also heading on the league’s Carolina swing to face Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina, teams they beat by a combined 50 points in last year’s games.
As of one week ago, AppState hadn’t won a basketball game since Dec. 20, including an 0-6 record against Sun Belt teams, and Coastal had lost three of its past four in conference play after breaking even (6-6) against a weak non-conference schedule. The Chanticleers’ only win in that league stretch came over Appalachian State.
Good timing for the Cajuns, right?
Well, since then, the Mountaineers have reinvented themselves. Appalachian State snapped an eight-game loss streak Saturday with a 77-73 road win at Little Rock, two nights after falling in overtime at Arkansas State.
“They’ve played five of seven on the road,” said Cajuns coach Bob Marlin, whose squad takes a 13-7 record and a 4-3 Sun Belt mark into Thursday’s 6 p.m. game at the Holmes Center in Boone, North Carolina. “They’re very guard oriented because they have two guards that are outstanding. (Ronshad) Shabazz is a pro prospect.”
The Cajuns follow Thursday’s top with the journey back to Conway, South Carolina, to face a Coastal Carolina team that’s now won three straight in Sun Belt play. The Chanticleers (10-9, 4-3) followed their AppState win by sweeping the Arkansas road trip last week.
What appeared to be a good chance for UL-Lafayette to sweep a road swing — something they did three out of four chances last season on the way to the Sun Belt title — now appears to be two tough battles for a Cajun team that has played four straight games decided by five or fewer points.
“They’re all important now,” Marlin said. “We need to try to get as many wins on the road while we can, and to do that we’ve got to go and play well. If we do that, we give ourselves an opportunity, and then it comes down to who can make the big play and get the big stop at the end. It’s conference play and it’s going to be tight.”
The Cajuns rolled past the Mountaineers (6-14, 1-6) in last year’s Sun Belt home opener, running away with a 78-45 win at the Cajundome on a night when the visitors were as cold as this weekend’s temperature in Boone. UL-Lafayette held AppState to 30.4 percent shooting and limited Shabazz to eight points on 3-of-11 shots.
“We played them early last year and we really defended them well,” said Marlin whose team allowed 84 and 81 points in last week’s two wins. “We’ve got to do the same this year. We defended well at times last week, and we’ve just got to do that with a little more consistency.”
Shabazz, a 6-foot-5 guard and a two-time All-Sun Belt pick, could top the 2,000-point career mark by the end of the season. He had 21 points including three three-pointers in Saturday's win at Little Rock after scoring 22 in Thursday's narrow loss at Arkansas State.
The Cajuns are averaging 84.3 points per game in Sun Belt play and have scored 86 or more in their last four games. Senior JaKeenan Gant has been the catalyst of that point production, averaging a Sun Belt-leading 28.9 in conference play, but the squad has also found its long-range shooting touch in hitting 43 percent or higher from three-point range in each of their last four games.
In addition, senior point guard Marcus Stroman has also elevated his play in anticipation of returning to his South Carolina home state this weekend. Stroman took only four shots in last Thursday’s win over South Alabama but was the offensive spark plug with eight assists including two clutch dishes in the final four minutes. Two nights later, he became the penetrator, driving his way to 21 points while also handing out seven assists.
With Stroman at the point, the Cajuns have only 17 turnovers in their last two games combined.
“He’s been strong, and he’s been even better when the other guys make shots,” Marlin said. “He picks and chooses his chances. He had a great game against Troy when he used his strength and ability to penetrate and get to the basket. When he does that, and if we keep shooting it well, we can be a pretty good team.”