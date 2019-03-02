Saturday’s two games at the Oklahoma Courtyard Marriott Tournament for the No. 11-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team were cancelled due to inclement weather.
The Cajuns officially end their pre-conference schedule with a 15-3 record and will open Sun Belt Conference play Friday at Texas State.
UL did get in two games in the frigid temperatures in Norman, Oklahoma on Friday and the results couldn’t have been more different.
In the first game, the Cajuns steamrolled No. 23 Oregon State 8-0 in five innings behind a four-RBI hitting performance from catcher Julie Rawls and a three-hit day from Sarah Hudek. Ace pitcher Summer Ellyson only allowed one hit over five innings.
In the nightcap, however, the No. 4-ranked Oklahoma Sooners had their way with the Cajuns in a 9-1 run-rule win in five innings.
Ellyson struggled for the third time in the last two weekends in the circle, allowed three runs on three hits in an inning of work. Carrie Boswell also had her second rough outing of the season, giving up four runs in 1.2 innings in relief.
Hudek was the only Cajun with a bright spot in Friday night’s loss with a 2-for-2 effort at the plate, including a home run. Hudek was 5-for-5 at the plate in the two games Friday.