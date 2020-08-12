UL’s persistent efforts to maintain a 12-game football schedule for the 2020 season continued Wednesday with the announcement the Ragin’ Cajuns will play at Iowa State on Sept. 12 in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State is ranked No. 25 nationally in the USA Today preseason coaches poll.
It will be the first time the first time the Cajuns meet the Cyclones in football. The last time the Cajuns played a Big 12 school was Kansas State in 2013.
The Cajuns have one win over a Big 12 opponent, beating Kansas State 17-15 in 2009 at Cajun Field.
The Cajun's originally-scheduled Sept. 12 home game against Wyoming was eliminated when the Mountain West announced earlier this week it canceled all fall sports.
Before that, UL's Nov. 21 road game against Missouri was canceled when the Southeastern Conference announced a conference-only schedule for the 2020 season. That hole in the Cajuns' schedule hasn’t been filled.
UL athletic director Bryan Maggard said tentative rescheduling discussions began two weeks ago, before the Mid-American, Pac-12 and Big Ten announced they were not playing football this fall.
On Aug. 4, the Sun Belt Conference announced it will us an eight-plus four model, meaning league members would play eight conference games in addition to as many as four non-conference games if possible.
UL coach Billy Napier said Wednesday the Cajuns still plan to open the 2020 season against McNeese State on Sept. 5 at Cajun Field. The Cajuns are then slated to open league play against Georgia State on Sept. 19 in Atlanta.
Iowa State opens Big 12 play at TCU on Sept. 26 two weeks after the UL game.
The Cyclones were 7-6 last season and 5-4 in Big 12 play, before falling to Notre Dame 33-9 in the Camping World Bowl. Iowa State hammered UL-Monroe 72-20, but lost tight games to Iowa 18-17, Baylor 23-21 and Oklahoma 42-41.
It was the third straight winning season under coach Matt Campbell.
Since joining the Big 12 in 1996, Iowa State's only enjoyed four winning seasons.
This will not be an easy trip on paper for the Cajuns.
The Cyclones return five starters on offense and nine on defense, but 2019 might have been the best offense in school history.
Iowa State finished the season 11th nationally with 311.3 yards passing per game, 27th in total offense (444.3) and 39th at 32.2 points per game.
Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,982 yards with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Sophomore running back Breece Hall took control of the rushing attack later in his freshman season, finishing with 897 yards and nine touchdowns on 186 carries.
Perhaps the most unique thing about Iowa State's offense is its heavy reliance on tight ends. The trio of Charlie Kolar, Chase Allen and Dylan Soehner combined for 75 receptions for 971 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
Defensively, Iowa State is led by fifth-year defensive end JaQuan Bailey with 18.5 career sacks.