Catchers are very often the glue that holds a team together.
Typically, the catcher is another coach on the field.
In many cases, the catcher is more of an unsung hero than the star of the team.
So far this season, UL redshirt junior catcher Sebastian Toro has been much more than that for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
During the preseason, new UL head coach Matt Deggs called Toro “the straw that stirs the drink.”
Indeed.
If he’s not throwing out potential base stealers, he’s setting up rallies with base hits or driving home runners with clutch plate appearances. He’s recently moved up from the eight-hole to the clean-up spot.
“I came out with a lot of confidence in myself right now, especially with my hitting too,” said Toro, whose Cajuns (5-8) will begin play in the Diamond Invitational in Pensacola, Fla., at 2 p.m. Friday against Samford.
“Sometimes if I don’t hit my confidence goes down, but I try to be the same guy every day.”
Of late, Toro has been wowing the crowds at Tigue Moore Field by throwing out runners, ending both of UL’s two wins this past weekend over Sam Houston State with caught stealings at second base.
“Sometimes we’re down and don’t have a lot of energy,” Toro said. “I’m just trying to make a play and get some energy back in the dugout and get everybody in the game.”
He became the first catcher since Michael Strentz to gun down multiple base runners in back-to-back games. He’s thrown out 10 runners so far this season.
“He makes you extremely uncomfortable on the bases,” Deggs said. “It tightens up leads. Guys don’t want to run as much. It’s a definitive advantage.”
No one appreciates such efforts more than his battery mates.
“He didn’t have that kind of arm last year,” UL senior pitcher Brandon Young said. “He’s gotten a lot better. I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t get his name called in the draft last year, for sure.
“I don’t have to make perfect pitches with a guy on first or second. My timing can be a little off and I know he’s … he’s got me nine out of 10 times.”
Forgive Toro if he’s displayed a little extra emotion during his successes so far this season.
After batting .308 with a double and six RBIs in 11 games last season, he suffered a shoulder injury that cost him the rest of his season.
“I wasn’t ready to play,” Toro said. “My arm wasn’t ready. It got me hard. Last year, I didn’t do anything to help my team win, so it kind of hurt.”
And he’s had his fair share of obstacles to overcome this year too. His two shining moments to end wins Saturday and Sunday were preceded by a wild pitch that lost UL in an 11-inning loss Friday.
“Yeah, baseball is just like that,” Toro said. “That’s going to happen a lot of times, you’re going to lose first game. We have to show up every day and try to do our best, give our best to the team and just try to win a ball game.”
The 6-0, 205-pounder is off to a .333 start at the plate with a double, four RBIs and a .448 on-base percentage, but he also struck out six times in a two-game stretch the previous weekend against Virginia Tech.
“I talked to my Dad (after K streak),” Toro said. “I said there’s nothing I can do more. I just keep working hard and just try to get hits.”
Long term, the true value of Toro is his strong right arm.
“I had Robie Rojas three years ago and he led the nation in caught stealings and it does,” Deggs said. “You get to the point where you don’t even pick, because you’re enticing people to run. He’s been that type of difference maker.”