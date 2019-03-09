SAN MARCOS, Texas It wasn’t exactly the kind of game UL coach Gerry Glasco would use for a teaching video, but his No. 11-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns was still able to take care of the bottom line with a 5-3 road win over Texas State on Saturday.

The Cajuns (now 17-3, 1-0) committed three errors, walked three and had to just three pitchers to get the win.

As it turned out, it was Gremillion Day at Bobcat Softball Stadium in San Marcos.

In Wednesday’s press luncheon, Glasco made clear his desire to somehow get Kourtney Gremillion some at-bats. Gremillion showed why Saturday by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

She had an RBI double in the second to give UL the lead early lead. Then after three unearned runs gave the Bobcats a 3-1 lead, Gremillion’s two-run homer to rightcenter tied the game.

In the sixth, older sister Kara Gremillion got into the game with an RBI double to give UL the lead for good at 4-3.

Pitcher Carrie Boswell, who pitched 2.1 shutout innings of relief, provided an RBI ground out for an insurance run.

Summer Ellyson got UL out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth and went on to finish it to get the win, giving up no runs on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 3.1 innings.