Truthfully, neither the UL Ragin’ Cajuns nor the Houston Cougars are in the best of moods these days.
On Saturday, the Cajuns led for most of the game in their road game against Louisiana Tech, only to fall 78-69 despite getting a career-high 30 points from Jordan Brown.
Meanwhile, the No. 14-ranked Cougars were furious after what they felt was a missed goal-tending call that would have won the game for them in an 83-82 road loss to No. 6-ranked Alabama.
So Tuesday’s 7 p.m. showdown between the two at Fertitta Center in Houston may not be a welcomed place for the timid.
“It’ll be a physical game, one that we’ll have to value the ball, be strong and be ready to play,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “They’re coming off a controversial loss as well, so I’m sure their appetites will be ready for another trip to get back on the court.”
The Cougars are 8-2 on the season with their only two losses coming to Wisconsin 65-63 on a neutral court and that controversial loss at Alabama, which resulted in staff members and players arguing with officials and dumping trash cans on the way out.
Houston’s wins so far this season include such opponents as Virginia, Butler and Oregon.
“They’re very physical, certainly one of the best teams in the country,” Marlin said of Houston. “They play an aggressive style. They’re an excellent offensive rebounding team.”
Marcus Sasser leads the way at 17.7 points and 2.3 rebounds a game. Kyler Edwards is next at 13 points and 5.9 rebounds a game, while Tramon Mark is the third one averaging in double figures with 11.8 points and 2.3 rebounds a game.
Defensively, the Cougars are averaging 11 steals and forcing 17.3 turnovers a game.
Indeed, playing a returning Final Four team will be quite a challenge for the Cajuns (5-4), but not total culture shock after playing an exhibition game at Alabama and also playing at Indiana.
“We’ve played some of the better teams in the country,” Marlin said. “You know how physical they are, how fast they play and how good they are defensively. So I believe that these opportunities have helped us. The Alabama game helped us. We certainly feel that and hopefully this game will help us also.
“Traveling to Indiana and Marshall – a future conference opponent – was a good game for us too and one we had the lead at halftime. We have played a good schedule and hopefully it’ll pay off in conference play.”
Marlin is hoping Brown can continue his red-hot play. Prior to his 30-point effort at Louisiana Tech, he also had 16 points and 16 rebound in the 83-68 home win over McNeese State last Wednesday.
“He’s meant a lot,” Marlin said of Brown. “He can score the ball and rebound the basketball. Jordan’s done a lot for us and starting to feel more comfortable each and every day.”
Unfortunately, it appears UL will be without 6-11 center Theo Akwuba in the loss. He’s been out for the last week with a foot injury. Marlin did say it was possible point guard Brayan Au could be back from his ankle injury for this game.
“We’ve got a talented group,” Marlin said. “We’ve got a lot of size. I like this team. I think we have a chance to do really well in conference when we get everybody back on the court.”
Marlin is also seeking more consistency. For instance, Kobe Julien scored 20 points in the McNeese win, but then didn’t score in the Louisiana Tech loss.
“It was missed shots basically,” Marlin said of only having two double-figure scorers at Tech. “Kobe started off against McNeese State on Wednesday night 4-for-4 from 3 in the first half had 18 points. In this game, he goes scoreless. We’ve got to have him score points.
"We also missed shots – between him and Greg Williams, those guys were 0-for-10 from 3 and those guys both had great looks. The shots were in and out, but they didn’t go. That was part of our scoring issue right there.”