UL senior outfielder Ciara Bryan has been named to the second team on the 2021 Softball America NCAA Division I All-American team after a season where the Georgia transfer had the third-most hits in a season in the program's history.
It was the first All-America recognition of Bryan's career. She was one of 48 total student-athletes out of 301 total teams chosen for the honor.
The Cajuns have now placed a representative on the Softball America All-American team each year since it debuted in 2019. Bryan joins Summer Ellyson (second team) and Julie Rawls (honorable mention), who were chosen for the inaugural list, as UL softball honorees.
Bryan was also honored as the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and was a first-team member on the NFCA All-Central Regional team.
She hit safely in 53 of the 59 games, finishing the season with a .418 average with 63 runs, 10 doubles, four triples, seven homers, 39 RBIs and 37 stolen bases.