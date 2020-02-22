MONROE — It’s been an uphill climb for the UL men’s basketball team all season long.
And just when it appeared the Ragin’ Cajuns saw an avenue for a middle-of-the-road seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament after all, Saturday happened.
Coach Bob Marlin’s squad hit another obstacle with a frustrating 83-77 road loss to last-place UL-Monroe at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
The only good news Saturday is Troy lost to Appalachian State, allowing UL (11-17, 6-11 Sun Belt) to stay ahead of Troy (9-20, 5-13) for the final tournament-qualifying spot.
ULM (9-18, 5-13) is tied for 11th with Troy.
The primary focus when playing the Warhawks is typically to contain senior guard Michael Ertel. The Cajuns did so … sort of.
With a little over two minutes left to play, Ertel only had 13 points on 0-of-6 shooting from 3-point land.
But at 2:20, Ertel hit his first bomb to give the Warhawks a 73-71 lead. He then made all six of his free throws over the final 30 seconds of play to give him 22 points and 9-of-9 shooting at the line.
The real problem was ULM's depth, which had been a weakness coming in. Ertel was one of five Warhawks to reach double figures, joining Tyree White with 18, Chris Efreteui with 15, Erie Olonade with 12 and Langston Powell with 11.
It was a game of 3-point shooting. ULM made 11 of 27 tries for 41%, while the Cajuns hit 12 of 31 or 39%.
The other big difference came at the free-throw line where ULM hit 20 of 25 tries, compared to just 7 of 11 for the Cajuns.
UL was also out-rebounded 40-35.
Trajan Wesley led the Cajuns with 16 points, followed by Jalen Johnson with 15 and nine rebounds, Cedric Russell with 12 and eight rebounds, P.J. Hardy with 11 and Dou Gueye with 10 points.
Freshman Mylik Wilson settled for eight points and six boards.
UL returns home to meet Arkansas State at 7 p.m. Wednesday.