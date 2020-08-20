It appears UL’s football schedule is complete.

Athletic director Bryan Maggard didn’t get the 12-game version he aimed for, but he was able to get to 11 … likely with somewhat of a smile and with great relief.

On Thursday, the Cajuns announced a Friday, Oct. 23 road game at Alabama-Birmingham to replace the New Mexico State open weekend date and also a Nov. 21 home game against Central Arkansas in the spot opened by Missouri only playing Southeastern Conference games.

There are many layers to explore in Thursday’s announcement.

For one, at least the schedule is finalized. We can only imagine how many frustrating phone calls Maggard has had to endure over the past two weeks in trying to give coach Billy Napier’s team a legitimate schedule to play.

Secondly, it sure seems like UL’s new schedule is tougher than the original one.

For starters, it’s five home games and six on the road, but it goes deeper than that.

Comparing levels of opponents and not necessarily the dates, UAB was 9-5 overall and 6-0 at home last season, while New Mexico State was 2-10, 2-3.

Central Arkansas was the preseason pick to win the Southland Conference after going 9-4 overall and 5-2 on the road last season, compared to McNeese State being 7-5, 2-4.

Finally, Iowa State was 7-6 overall and 5-2 at home last season and is ranked No. 25 in the coaches preseason Top 25 poll, while Missouri was 6-6, 5-2.

There has been talk of the Cajuns running the table since the original schedule was released. If that happens with this new version, it’ll be even more impressive. For that matter, so would 10-1 or 9-2.

The timing of the games is also something to ponder.

Regional schedules just aren't matching up well with UL's scheduling issues Amateur schedule-makers all across the South have been brainstorming all week, trying to figure out a way for programs like the UL Ragin’ Caju…

There’s the unusual Friday night aspect of the UAB game on Oct. 23.

That’s likely for TV, although it remains unclear how attractive of a network it’ll be. With that said, these are unusual times and again, the pickings were understandably slim to even get 11 opponents.

Meanwhile, the Cajuns will be the sixth and final game on Central Arkansas’ aggressive fall schedule. The fifth game will be at Missouri state on Oct. 17, so the trip to Cajun Field on Nov. 21 will be more than a month later.

Moreover, filling the Nov. 21 void with a home game means the Cajuns will play three straight home games in November — Nov. 5 vs. Arkansas State and Nov. 14 vs. South Alabama.

Assuming the fall season is completed, there might be a better chance of getting more fans in the stands in three months. Maggard said earlier this month the athletic department has been looking into 25%- and 50%-capacity models.

Perhaps more fans would attend games in November than in September or October, if the current coronavirus trend continues.

So while Maggard gave it the old college try to fill the Sept. 5 opener date, not being able to do so does give Napier’s team one more week to prepare and perhaps more of his fans a chance to attend games.

There’s also the financial aspects of the new schedule.

McNeese State was going to get $225,000 from UL to play on Sept. 5. Instead, Central Arkansas will get $150,000 for its Nov. 21 date.

The Cajuns were going to get $1.3 million from Missouri originally and will now receive $350,000 for the trip to Iowa State on Sept. 12.

The uniqueness factor falls under other categories as well.

UL has never played either Iowa State or Central Arkansas in football, and hasn't played UAB since a rainy 34-0 home win in 2002 for Rickey Bustle’s first win with the Cajuns.