Louisiana football cracked the Top 20 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, moving up to No. 19, up six spots after beating Appalachian State on the road Friday.
Sun Belt Conference rival Coastal Carolina jumped five spots to No. 13 after beating BYU in a last-minute matchup in Conway, South Carolina.
While the top six spots were unchanged, Iowa State's move to No. 7 raised questions among Sun Belt fans because the Cyclones have two losses, including a season-opening 31-14 home loss to the Cajuns.
Coastal and Louisiana fans argue there should be a much slimmer margin between the two Sun Belt schools, and the Big 12's top team. In head-to-head games with the Big 12 this season, the Sun Belt is 3-0. Meanwhile, Coastal remains unbeaten at 10-0 with two wins over Top 25 teams and Louisiana is 1-1 against Top 25 teams, its only loss coming to Coastal.
Coastal plays Troy on Saturday before meeting Louisiana in the Sun Belt Championship on Dec. 19. The Cajuns are off until that game.
At this point, the best-case scenario for the Cajuns is that Tulsa beat Cincinnati in the American Athletic championship game, scheduled to play at 7 p.m. on Dec. 19 in Cincinnati.
If Tulsa upsets Cincinnati, the winner of the Coastal Carolina-UL game would be the highest ranked G5 conference champion, theoretically qualifying the Sun Belt champion for a New Year's Day bowl appearance.
A loss for UL and it would likely play in either the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 25 or on Dec. 26 in either the LendingTree.com Bowl in Mobile or the Cure Bowl in Orlando.
Currently, there is zero indication the New Orleans Bowl would move its playing date from Dec. 23 until after Christmas after the LHSAA state football championships are now in Natchitoches from Dec. 27-30, instead of the original plan of in the Superdome in New Orleans from Dec. 26-28.