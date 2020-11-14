1. Fourth down remains mixed
The Cajuns still have three regular season games left to play and likely two more postseason games. So coach Billy Napier still has time to adjust his philosophy, but UL keeps going for it on fourth down and usually it doesn’t work. Coming into the game only 4-for-12 (33%), the Cajuns missed twice in Saturday’s win with a fumble on the fake punt and a failed fourth-and-one. Trey Ragas did get a 25-yard TD catch on a fourth-and-one. It’ll be interesting to see if Napier stays that aggressive as the games get more important.
2. Broken record, but Cajuns can cover
It was a shame for Mobile native cornerback Eric Garror that his interception and 40-yard return was called back by a roughing the passer call on the Cajuns. But that detail doesn’t diminish the season-long trend of impressive cover skills displayed by UL’s secondary. In Saturday’s win, UL picked off a pass to give the defense 11 on the season and recorded nine breakups. Perhaps the most meaningful was a third-down breakup in the back of the end zone by safety Cameron Solomon on third-and-goal from the 8 to force a 26-yard field goal.
3. Disregard time of possession
For the sixth time in eight games this season, the Cajuns lost the time of possession battle. Don’t expect coach Billy Napier to shed any tears about it, though, after Saturday’s dominating home win over South Alabama left his team 7-1 on the season. And really, it’s even worse than it sounds, because one of the two was a very slight 29:57 to 30:03 deficit in the win at UAB. Once again Saturday, the statistic meant very little. At the half, the Jaguars had a three-minute edge in time of possession and trailed 28-10. The game finished 31:47 for USA to 28:13 for Cajuns.