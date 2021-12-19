With the New Orleans Bowl win finally in hand, new UL head football coach Michael Desormeaux finally hinted exactly how challenging the last two weeks have been for his No. 16-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns.

“It’s been a crazy two weeks to say the least,” Desormeaux said. “I downplayed a little bit coming into this, but it’s been a little bit of a whirlwind with everything going on. But you can see why it worked when you talk to these guys (players). There’s no wonder why we were able to go out there and play like we did.”

From the second Desormeaux accepted the position as UL’s next football coach, there’s been constant pressure.

Pressure to avoid a step backward in the recruiting wars with national signing day less than two weeks away.

Pressure to prepare a team riding a 12-game winning streak despite being a shorthanded staff and roster.

Pressure to prove he was the right man to replace Billy Napier.

With so many moving parts creating massive potential for chaos, Saturday's 36-21 win over Marshall looked a lot like every other Cajuns' win over the last three seasons.

This brave new world looked like more of the same.

“I felt pressure to do a good job for our players because they deserved to win this game,” Desormeaux said. “As a staff, we just wanted to do a good job to put them in position to do that.”

To do that, the coaches who stayed had to believe and work even harder than usual with the normal head coach, defensive coordinator, two running backs coaches and an offensive line coach departing and no new hires made yet.

During the week, Desormeaux said, “Every single assistant has come up to me in the last two weeks and said, ‘What can I do to help?’”

Even more importantly, the players had to believe.

Despite playing the game without its leading rusher, leading receivers, All-American right tackle, biggest run stopper on the defensive line and most experienced linebacker and safety, the Cajuns were able to close out the season the right way.

Somehow the players' confidence never wavered.

That was clearly evident in Saturday’s … both in UL jumping out to a 10-0 lead and then fighting back to put the Thundering Herd away after a mid-game lull left the Cajuns with a fourth-quarter deficit.

“You guys probably get tired of hearing this, but it’s just the relationship part of it,” Desormeaux said. “Everybody that made this trip, they knew they were going to win. They knew it didn’t matter what happened out there on the field that were going to stick together and find a way to win.

“This team just believes in each other. There’s no other way to put it. It doesn’t really matter what happens in the game, they just don’t panic.”

Even more impressive is there were no obvious glitches in game management or in the flow of the game.

Despite all the potential for change, there appeared to be very little.

“First, we wanted to get coach Des his first ‘W’,” senior quarterback Levi Lewis said.

Indeed, the biggest thing is the players had to believe in the decision to promote Desormeaux. Some, like tight end Johnny Lumpkin, never had a doubt.

“Like I always try to tell people, it’s the culture … Ragin’ Cajuns,” Lumpkin said. “A lot of people only see ‘not qualified’ because we’re a Top 25 team. They see the number in front of the ‘Louisiana’, instead of understanding it was ‘Louisiana’ before the number.

“Why would we not want him to become the head coach? He understands the components of the whole schemes. He understands the relationships we’ve built in the community and the relationships we built in the locker room.”

Despite all the change to deal with since beating Appalachian State to win the Sun Belt crown, the Cajuns once again overcame with essentially the same script as always.

Like Desormeaux said all along, it was never about changing … it was about continuing.

Napier’s plan was still in effect even though he wasn’t here. This staff believed from the start in playing as many players as possible to avoid drop-offs in performance when injuries or coaching changes occur. That proved invaluable in Saturday’s win.

It’s one thing to say it, though, but for some, it’s more important to see the visual evidence the New Orleans Bowl win provided.

“We’re not going to change the way we do things,” Desormeaux said. “We’re going to continue the things that we believe in. Hopefully what tonight did was for our team and the people trying to get on our team is they say, ‘You know what, they’re right. That’s the culture that I know. That’s what we have and that’s what’s going to keep happening.”

Believing that consistent message, though, didn’t keep Desormeaux from a truly emotional moment as the clock ran down on his first win as UL’s new coach.

“Some things are just surreal,” he said. “I never really started coaching ever thing I was going to be coaching college football. I wanted to be a high school football coach. It’s all I ever really wanted to do.

“In that moment whenever you realize the game’s over, it kind of got real a little bit. It was kind of a little bit of an overwhelming feeling.”

More than anyone, Desormeaux knows the battle to maintain this Top 25 program has just begun, but the circumstances surrounding this one were complicated and could have been overwhelming.

“Coach Des is a great coach, a great guy,” linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill said. “He’s from around this area, so there couldn’t be a better leader in this situation. We’re going to be OK.”