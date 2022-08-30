For many, the questions began the minute Billy Napier left UL’s program for Florida, bringing a handful of coaches and players with him.
Then other potential starters followed suit to other places like LSU and TCU.
While the Ragin’ Cajuns winning the bowl game a few weeks later under new head coach Michael Desormeaux erased some doubt, there’s still plenty to prove.
Nine long months later, Desormeaux’s 2022 Cajuns finally get the chance to respond where it counts at 6 p.m. Saturday against Southeastern’s Lions at Cajun Field.
It's a first impression that will likely linger.
“It’s been a long offseason,” Desormeaux said. “It feels like all the offseason, that’s all we’ve done is answer questions that people have had about a variety of things.
"It’s time for us to answer the questions.”
Moreover, former UL quarterback Jake Delhomme met with the team and his message was emphatically, “Answer the Questions.”
As you might expect, all that doubt has left a huge chip on the shoulders of this year’s Cajuns.
“I’ve kind of been like that my whole life a little bit,” Desormeaux said. “We embrace that.”
If the internal assessments are accurate, it appears the Cajuns have addressed most of their issues as they exited camp.
Obviously, there's only one real way to ease any negative suspicion.
To many, the first question to be addressed is, will the offensive line be deep enough with four new starters and new depth pieces?
That remains the biggest one entering the season opener.
Last week, Desormeaux said the line is seven deep with true freshman Kaden Moreau close and recovering center Landon Burton not yet ready to perform.
“We’ve been a little spoiled the last couple years on the offensive line,” Desormeaux said. “Last year going into the season, we felt like we had 10 and that’s pretty rare that you feel really good about.
“It’s trying to develop those young guys to where eventually you get to 10 as you get into the back end of the season.”
It’s a good thing Desormeaux talked David Hudson into coming back, it’s a good thing Jax Harrington and Hudson are so versatile in the interior and Michigan State transfer James Ohonba is more of an option at tackle than originally suspected. If redshirt sophomore Nathan Thomas approaches his extremely high ceiling quickly at left tackle, the unit could surprise.
Next up, running back.
All signs point toward Terrence Williams improving dramatically since last season’s cup of coffee, and Jacob Kibodi’s progress will be an interesting story to follow.
With Chris Smith leading the way, this unit should be OK, as long as it stays injury-free after so many departures since last November.
Some are likely questioning a new starting quarterback as well.
No one is doubting Chandler Fields’ arm strength. On paper, he seems a perfect fit to take advantage of UL’s talented receiving corps.
Plus, Ben Wooldridge provides good depth there and you can’t help but wonder if the staff will find a way to utilize Lance Legendre’s supreme athleticism in some fashion.
Developing depth on the defensive line and at inside linebacker were also critical goals to achieve in August.
Desormeaux feels the Cajuns checked both boxes.
On the line, a bigger role is expected from Mason Narcisse, Marcus Wiser has been a welcomed addition and Andre Landry is back from injury.
Also, Ja-Quane Nelson’s time has come, Jordan Lawson has showed signs of emerging and Nijel McGriff could provide depth.
Options are important trying to replace the loss of Tayland Humphrey and the reality that Kendall Wilkerson is ineligible for the season.
At linebacker, the progress is high behind starters Jourdan Quibodeaux and Kris Moncrief with Jasper Williams, KC Ossai and true freshman Kailep Edwards have all flashed. Kendre' Gant won't be available for the opener due to an injury, but shouldn't be out long.
“I’m just really excited about the guys who have waited their turn – guys who have worked really hard to be in this position to get a chance to do it,” Desormeaux said. “That’s really what it’s all about. That’s why college football is so great.
“You have unknowns that come out of nowhere and contribute and make a difference.”
In the secondary, redshirt freshman Caleb Anderson and Youngstown State transfer Keyon Martin could answer some questions at cornerback. A.J. Washington's eligibility for the season is still under review. That could be huge early, especially with starter Trey Amos initially sidelined with a hamstring.
The coaches and starters can’t say enough good things about the depth Tyree Skipper and Tyrone Lewis add at safety, as well as Courtline Flowers at star.
“He’s got a lot of versatility,” Desormeaux said of Flowers. “He’s long, he can run, he’s got cover skills, he tackles. I mean, he’s a really good player. Maybe he’s a guy that bounced around a little too much early and kind of became a jack of all trades and master of none. We’re really excited about him.”
The last question to be answered during this first game week is at placekicker.
Kenny Almendares was the incumbent but LSU transfer Preston Stafford has surpassed him. Desormeaux said Stafford just has to prove it under the lights now.
Overall, the Cajuns have displayed a quiet confidence throughout August camp.
"We just need to keep doing what we've been doing," senior linebacker Andre Jones said. "Ain't nothing's changed.
"After the first game, everybody's going to be like, 'OK, alright.' Once we win and do like we've been doing or even better, everybody's going to be like, 'OK, they've still got it.'"