The few, the together, the UL Ragin' Cajuns 2019-20 men's basketball team.

At least, that's the way it's been so far.

From Day 1, UL coach Bob Marlin and his veteran players have praised the superb team chemistry on this year's club. But when injuries start to mount, however, standing together as one can only take you so far.

For instance, take Tuesday's 98-65 road loss at TCU for the Cajuns, who return to action at 7 p.m. Friday against Youngstown State at the Cajundome.

Practicing with only eight players for most of the past two weeks, the Cajuns (2-1) only dressed nine for the TCU game. Junior guard Cedric Russell scored 18 points in the first half and even gave UL a 27-21 lead midway through the first half with one of his four 3-pointers.

But Russell got hurt and missed the second half, and freshman Kobe Julien also suffered an eye injury.

"Finger in the eye," Marlin said of Julien's injury. "He was very fortunate.

"He took a deep finger and really was having trouble seeing. There was swelling. He had a black eye. He tried to finish the game. He's a tough young man. But he got a field goal the first two minutes of the game and he didn't score again except for two free throws. It was just too much to overcome."

In effect, UL was down to six and a half players during the second half of that loss.

"No, it's never been this bad," Marlin said. "You've just got to fight through it."

UL is shorthanded for several reasons. Sophomore guard Trajan Wesley is out with a foot injury, freshman guard Javonne Lowery with a knee, sophomore transfer Durey Cadwell is out for the season with a knee and senior reserve guard Mason Aucoin is close to returning from the summer back injury.

Meanwhile, junior transfer Tirus Smith hasn't played yet because of an undisclosed "medical issue."

Making matters even worse, senior guard P.J. Hardy was suspended indefinitely by Marlin for a violation of team rules on the morning of the season opener.

Marlin said Hardy was allowed to practice Thursday for the first time. it's unclear when he will be allowed to play in a game.

Wesley also practiced Thursday and might dress for Friday's game. Russell also practiced Thursday, and Aucoin is "also close to being available and might play (Friday) night."

Lowery, on the other hand, may be out an extended period.

"We were hoping he wouldn't have to have surgery, but now I'm not sure," Marlin said. "We were hoping to get him back probably by conference. That was the plan, but he's still having pain."

As for Smith, Marlin said there's a chance he could play as early as next week.

Marlin said the team is considering adding a walk-on after the semester ends for practice purposes.

The mainstay through the first three games is junior transfer Jalen Johnson, who scored 21 points at TCU and is averaging 21.3 points and 6.7 rebounds on the young season.

True freshman guard Mylik Wilson also came up big at TCU with 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 35 minutes, though he also had five turnovers.

Youngstown State, meanwhile, is 1-1 — beating Thiel 101-53 and losing to Louisville 78-55.

Marlin said Youngstown State is led by a rebound specialist that reminds him of ex-Cajun Bryce Washington, as well as a top-notch point guard. The Penguins had 11 offensive rebounds at the half against Louisville and finished with 18.

"They played 10 guys double-figure minutes (vs. Louisville)," Marlin said. "They'll be bigger than we are."