The resilience of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team was both illustrated and tested again during a Sun Belt Conference doubleheader split with Texas State at Russo Park.
After getting blown out with its ace on the mound in Friday’s opener, the Cajuns rebounded in style with a dominating 9-0 win, before falling again ?-? to lose the weekend series.
The loss dropped the Cajuns to 23-20 overall and 9-9 in league play in losing their third straight weekend conference series.
Texas State left Lafayette 19-26 and 9-9.
There were certainly several bright spots in the twinbill.
Topping that list was starting pitcher Connor Cooke dominating again with seven more shutout innings to improve his ERA to 1.66 on the season.
"Cooke gave us a great start in very adverse conditions for a power arm," Deggs said. "When it's misty rain like that, it's very difficult, especially when your pants get wet and there's no place to dry your hands. I thought he commanded the baseball and just continues to get better and better and better."
In throwing only 90 pitches, the sophomore right-hander only allowed four hits, walked two and struck out nine.
"It's those building blocks, you know," Deggs said. "You keep stacking them together and he's starting to realize his potential with some confidence behind it. You're seeing that kind of drip off him every outing."
And while Cooke often appeared he was pitching in a rocking chair, the game was actually very competitive until after the seventh-inning stretch.
Next in line were the red-hot hitters Drake Osborn and Brennan Breaux.
Osborn was 2-for-4 with an RBI in the first game and added two more hits in the nightcap. After his single in the fifth, Osborn had 15 hits in 30 at-bats over the last eight games.
"Drake is playing with reckless abandon," Deggs said. "He sees the finish line of his career and wants to continue to play. I think he can play at the next level. He's proven that. He's probably one of the most durable guys I've been around."
Breaux was 2-for-5 with three RBIs in the opener and added a hit and a walk in the finale.
"I thought Brennan showed up and had a great day, as well as Drake," Deggs said.
Bobby Lada also showed a power stroke with a homer in both games.
But there was obviously plenty of frustrating aspects to Saturday’s split as well. The pitching staff just can’t seem to consistently get opposing hitters out with two outs and runners in scoring position again in game one, or at least minimize the damage with runners on.
It happened again in the first inning of game three when Dalton Shuffield delivered a two-strike, two-out RBI double off starter Austin Perrin for a 1-0 lead.
Lada’s second homer tied that game at 1-all in the third, but Bryce Bonner’s RBI double and Cole Coffey’s RBI single in the fourth gave the Bobcats the lead for good to take the weekend series.
The other major stumbling block is consistently getting thrown out on the bases.
UL’s offense had gotten off to a good start offensively with a 13-hit performance in game one.
Carson Roccaforte got a run home with a ground out to first base after Connor Kimple reached on an error in the fourth.
Lada led off the fifth with a solo homer to left for a 2-0 lead.
After Cooke left it for reliever Brandon Talley, UL’s bats gave the Cajuns a little breathing room, thanks to consecutive RBI singles from Breaux, Kimple and CJ Willis for a 5-0 lead.
UL added four more runs in the eighth, thanks to a two-run Breaux single, Jonathan Brandon’s RBI base hit and one from Osborn as well.
"I thought it was a great game," Deggs said of the 9-0 win. "It was one of the best game we've played all year from top to bottom.
"It showed what we were capable of doing."
The Cajuns now enter a week with no midweek game due to final exams, before a non-conference home weekend against North Alabama next weekend.
"We're going to stay working, stay grinding," Deggs said. "We're going to get through finals, schools going to be out and we're going to look to get hot at the right time."