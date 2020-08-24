In the original plan, UL coach Billy Napier was giving his Ragin’ Cajuns an off day Monday.
But with the talk of Hurricane Laura being a dangerous storm in the gulf, that plan has changed.
Instead, Monday became a practice day and “we’re going to keep that off day in our back pocket to try to use it when the weather does hit.”
Additionally, Napier said he cut Sunday’s workout short, allowing his players to leave after a “good lift” so they can make whatever hurricane plans were necessary.
“In general, we had some of the players and some of the coaches that had experience with this give us tips and reminders as we prepare,” Napier said. “The majority of our players have been around these things and are comfortable with them. They helped the ones that weren’t comfortable in what they needed to be doing and needing to get ready.”
Naturally, it’s also possible the storm could demand more than one day off this week.
“I do think there’s a scenario out there we may lose more than one day,” Napier understood. “And if we do, we’ll do the best we can with the situation we have. We are a little bit ahead of schedule relative to the number of practices we get going into an opener, so I do think there’s place for that.
“But in general, we just pray for safety. There’s a bigger picture here than just, ‘Hey, we might miss an extra day of practice or so.’ It’s more about the big picture for the state, the coast and our community in particular.”
One injury in scrimmage
Considering his team hadn’t tackled since the bowl game way back in January, Napier said he was pleased with Saturday’s first training camp scrimmage.
“Very pleased with the effort and the physicality as a whole, we tackled pretty well,” Napier said. “We know what to do. The mental errors aren’t glaring. I think it’s more about the how-to, the fundamentals, the ability to finish plays. I think that would apply to all three areas of our team — offense, defense and special teams.”
Unfortunately, the scrimmage did produce one “significant injury” with the anticipated loss of redshirt sophomore wide receiver Cassius Allen.
Calling it a “pretty significant knee injury,” Napier said it’s not official yet if Allen is lost for the season, but he certainly won’t be available anytime soon.
Competing for time in a wide-open wide receiver depth chart, Allen was battling the likes of true freshmen Kyren Lacy and Brian Smith behind starter Jalen Williams.
“Those guys have all been shooting it out,” Napier said. “He had a good day going. He made a couple of nice plays early in the scrimmage before he got injured.
“He also was a critical factor on special teams. He was a starter on two units. That’ll be a significant loss here. Certainly those other guys will need to arise to the occasion.”
Napier said that was the only injury of note from the scrimmage.
Also, the first six-day practice plan was a success, so the team will begin the second one Monday.
“That six-day approach really paid off,” he said. “I thought we took some steps forward in the areas we identified to make improvement. We’ll do the same thing starting today (Monday).”
New scholarship guys
UL’s coaching staff awarded two more scholarships to former walk-ons.
As expected, former Acadiana High standout Jayrin Wilson received one and Tuscaloosa native Brandon Bishop, a redshirt sophomore safety, got the other.
“They’ve played significant roles on our team last year,” Napier said. “Both were outstanding special teams players. They’ve been class acts off the field and in the community and have certainly done well as students. Both have had great offseasons and great training camps.”
Wilson is currently practicing as the backup at both cornerback spots, Bishop is on the short list to fill the opening at the ‘Star’ position vacated after graduation last season.
Napier said Wilson and Bishop are now the 29th and 30th former walk-ons to be awarded scholarships in his three years as UL’s head coach.
That also now makes it 15 on the current roster.
“That’s a pretty incredible number,” Napier said. “We talked about the walk-on program that we have being the heartbeat of our team. That’s what we call it.
“With the progress that’s been made, we certainly wouldn’t have made that progress without this walk-on group.”
Two-sport stars welcome
With the emphasis on versatility in all sports these days, perhaps some future recruits will explore being two-sport stars at the collegiate level.
The Cajuns, for example, have one already in transfer wide receiver Golden Eke, who came from Oklahoma and is expected to be a track standout at UL.
“I think we’ve got a great plan for him (Eke) going forward to be a track athlete here as well,” Napier said.
In other words, Napier is all for the concept in general, mostly because he’s seen it work in previous coaching stops.
For example, at Clemson, Napier saw C.J. Spiller run track, Kyle Parker play baseball and DeAndre Hopkins play basketball during his freshman season.
“Overall, I think the best chance for success is track and baseball,” Napier said. “We always had four, five six guys at Alabama that ran on the track team. Then we had some baseball guys throughout the year.
“We’re open to that and certainly have worked hard with the track and field staff and baseball staff here when that does come up in recruiting.”
On the other hand, football and basketball remains a tough scenario. Elijah McGuire did play some basketball toward the end of his football career, but the two seasons collide.
“I think the basketball-football dynamic is very difficult,” Napier said. “That one seems to be the hardest.”