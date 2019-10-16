INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Cajuns are hoping to avoid a two-game losing streak with a second straight loss to a prime Sun Belt contender. A win over Arkansas State would give UL potential tiebreaker over Red Wolves in West division race, as well as improve Cajuns’ record to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in league play It would also up UL’s all-time series lead to 25-21-1.
KEY MATCHUP
UL’s secondary vs. Arkansas State’s wide receivers. UL’s defense has slowed down some accomplished QBs and RBs so far this season. In this matchup, the Cajuns will be facing the most dangerous WR corp. Omar Bayless (44-843, 10 TDs) is leading the nation in receiving yards (843) and TDs (10), while Kirk Merritt (35-396, 6 TDs) and Jonathan Adams (31-404, 2 TDs) are also productive.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CAJUNS: UL running backs Trey Ragas (63-572, 6 TDs), Elijah Mitchell (80-470, 9 TDs) and Raymond Calais (41-320, 2 TDs) hope to do business against a beat-up defensive line. Defensively, UL is led LB Jacques Boudreaux (43 tackles, 2 hurries), DE Andre Jones (17 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 sacks) and LB Joe Dillon (18 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks).
ASU: Strong safety B.J. Edmonds has 45 tackles and 5 PBUs, while defensive end William Bradley-King has 18 tackles, 8 TFLs, 5 sacks and four QB hurries.
FACTS & FIGURES
Arkansas State cornerback Jeremy Smith is averaging 1.2 passes defended a game, which ranks him 37th nationally. … Red Wolves’ punt returner B.J. Edmonds is averaging 14.3 yards a punt return, which ranks him 10th nationally. … ASU’s offense is converting 32 percent on third down (26-82) while its defense is allowing 43 conversion rate (38-89). … Conversely, UL is converting 43 percent on third down (26-61) and giving up 33 percent (26-79). … The Red Wolves have been flagged 47 times for 413 yards, compared to 39 times for 367. … Original ASU starting quarterback Logan Bonner was 91-of-153 passing for 1,052 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception … Backup QB Layne Hatcher is 49-of-72 passing for 792 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. … UL starter Levi Lewis is 92-of-146 passing for 1,111 yards with nine TDs and two interceptions.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
1 – Number of field goals missed by Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe compared to UL’s numbers of 2-for-7.
93 – Opposing offenses have run 93 more plays than Arkansas State’s offense through the first six games – 501-408. UL’s run four more plays than its opposition.
8 – Number of consecutive winning season and bowl appearances Arkansas State has enjoyed entering the 2019 season.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Injuries
The Cajuns have had injury issues at tight end, offensive line and wide receiver so far this season, but the Red Wolves have had it worse. ASU will start eight different starters than opened the season Thursday, including a new quarterback and four new starters on the front seven on defense.
2 – Homefield edge?
Over the last 21 years, the home team has had a big edge in this series, winning 16 of the last 19 games. UL won on the road in 2013 and 2009 with ASU winning in 2012. Since leaving the Southland Conference in 1981, the home team has won 18 of the 28 meetings with UL winning seven of the 10 road games.
3 – Midweek warriors
Arkansas State has won 16 of its last 20 midweek games and are 20-7 all-time in games not played on the weekend. The Cajuns, meanwhile, are 7-8 in mid-week games over the last decade, including 2-5 over the last five seasons.
4 – Sack specialists
The Red Wolves’ defense has developed a reputation as sack artists with at least one sack in 41 of its last 43 games and 30 or more sacks in five straight seasons. So far this season, ASU has 12 sacks compared to 14 for UL, which hasn’t had a 30-sack season since 2014.
SCHEDULES
ARKANSAS STATE (3-3, 1-1)
Aug. 31 SMU L, 37-30
Sept. 7 At UNLV W, 43-17
Sept. 14 At Georgia L, 55-0
Sept. 21 Southern Illinois W, 41-28
Sept. 28 At Troy W, 50-43
Oct. 5 At Georgia State, L 52-38
Oct. 17 Louisiana, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Texas State, 6 p.m.
Nov. 2 At UL Monroe, 4 p.m.
Nov. 16 Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Nov. 23 Georgia Southern, 2 p.m.
Nov. 29 At South Alabama, TBA
UL (4-2, 1-1)
Aug. 31 Mississippi State 11 a.m. L, 38-28
Sept. 7 Liberty 6:30 p.m. W, 35-14
Sept. 14 Texas Southern W, 77-6
Sept. 21 At Ohio W, 45-25
Sept. 28 At Georgia Southern W, 37-24
Oct. 9 Appalachian State L, 17-7
Oct. 17 At Arkansas State 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Texas State TBA
Nov. 7 At Coastal Carolina 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 16 At South Alabama TBA
Nov. 23 Troy TBA
Nov. 30 UL Monroe TBA
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 34, Arkansas State 33
This prediction didn’t work last week, so I’m going to try it again. I picked the Nationals to go to the World Series last two years and didn’t this year, so I’m trying to live and learn. UL’s running game should play well against ASU’s injured defensive front wall. The Red Wolves’ biggest problem this year is getting off the field on defense. Also, ASU has a backup quarterback.