It was highly suspected and even expected ever since the Sun Belt Conference’s basketball tournament was canceled and the springs sports seasons were put on hold Thursday.
But the league office eliminated all doubt Monday when it announced that all athletic activity of any kind has been canceled for the remainder of the academic school year.
A statement released late Monday afternoon said, “The Sun Belt Conference has announced that the league is canceling all organized athletics-related activities, including regular-season competitions, conference championships and practices, through the remainder of the academic year. This decision was made in consultation with the league's Presidents, Chancellors and Directors of Athletics to address growing concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).”
For UL fans, that means the baseball and softball seasons are officially over — same for golf, tennis and track. It also means the UL spring football session is over, as well as the spring game scheduled for April 9.
UL’s athletic department followed the Sun Belt’s edict shortly afterwards to add further details.
“In support of actions taken at both the national level and by the Sun Belt Conference today, all team activities for Ragin' Cajuns Athletics have been suspended for the remainder of the spring term. Besides Louisiana's spring sports, that also includes the cancellation of the football program's pro day and annual spring game. The Department of Athletics and University are assessing the evolving COVID-19 situation with the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and the local community at the forefront of all decision-making."