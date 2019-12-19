From staff reports
JONESBORO, Ark. – UL’s short-handed basketball squad didn’t need a foul-fest Wednesday night in its Sun Belt Conference opener.
That’s what they got, getting called for 34 fouls including seven technical fouls, and Arkansas State took advantage in posting a 79-67 victory in the league opener for both teams.
The Red Wolves (8-3, 1-0) were called for 28 fouls themselves in a game where two players were ejected for picking up two technical fouls each, 71 free throws were shot and 10 technicals were assessed. But even with all the whistles, it was poor shooting by the Ragin’ Cajuns that wound up being more crucial, with UL under the 40 percent mark for almost the entire contest and finishing at 21-of-56 from the field (37.5 percent) and only four-of-16 from three-point range.
“This was a great opportunity to get a road win, and we just didn’t have it,” said a frustrated Cajun coach Bob Marlin. “We needed some more threes to fall and couldn’t get them to drop, we had a lot go in and out.”
What was equally frustrating for the Cajuns (5-6, 0-1) was the parade to the free throw line. A-State shot 41 free throws, making 27, with guards Caleb Fields and Marquis Eaton each with 14 attempts from the line. UL was hit twice with technicals for “flops” and junior guard Cedric Russell was disqualified after picking up his second technical with 3:55 left.
At that time, the Cajuns trailed by only five points at 68-63 following a pair of Dou Gueye free throws, but ASU’s Jerry Johnson hit the two free throws after Russell’s second technical and Eaton nailed a three-pointer on the ensuing Red Wolves possession to make it a 73-63 game.
Malik Wilson had a pair of free throws and Gueye hit a short jumper to cut the difference to 73-67 with 1:55 left, but that was as close as the Cajuns would get as A-State scored the game’s final six points.
“There were a lot of whistles, a lot of trips to the free throw line,” said Marlin, who was hit with one of UL’s seven technicals. “One of the (officials) supervisors was here, and he’ll get a good read from me. It was way too much, fouls on both ends. I don’t know, first conference game for those officials too, obviously.”
The Cajuns, who lost their third player to a season-ending injury last week when third-leading scorer and rebounder Kobe Julien suffered a knee injury, trailed by as many as 11 points in the game’s first 10 minutes before coming back to cut the margin to 37-35 after a first half in which 35 total fouls were called – 19 on the visitors including their first five technicals.
UL took a 44-43 lead with 16:42 left on Tirus Smith’s three-point play, but Fields answered with a driving layup 40 seconds later to spur a 7-0 Red Wolves run capped by J. J. Matthews’ layup that provided a 50-44 lead with 14:30 left.
The closest the Cajuns got from that point on was three points with 6:03 left when Cedric Russell’s driving layup pulled UL back within 64-61.
ASU’s Canberk Kus hit two free throws and Eaton hit a layup in transition to make it a seven-point game before Gueye’s two free throws.
Eaton finished with 24 points including nine of his 14 free throws while Fields had eight free throws in his 18 points. Russell had 16 points before his disqualification to lead the Cajuns, while Smith had a season-high 15 points and a team-leading eight rebounds before picking up his fifth foul with 5:46 left.
“Tirus gave us some energy early,” said Marlin, whose team returns home for the first time since Dec. 3 on Saturday in hosting Little Rock in its Sun Belt home opener. “He got us off to a good start and played really well before he fouled out.”
Malik Wilson had 12 points but missed two key free throws with 1:44 left that would have made it a two-possession game. Cajun scoring leader Jalen Johnson was held to 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting, most of those in the first half when UL was only 11-of-30 from the field.