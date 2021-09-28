It’s a statistic that seems to get more alarming each week for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

Despite beating Georgia Southern 28-20 on Saturday in Statesboro, UL’s offense only converted three times in 14 tries on third down and also missed on its only fourth-down attempt.

For the season, the Cajuns are 18-of-53 converting on third down.

“There’s no question that he (quarterback Levi Lewis) could have played better on third down in the game,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “There’s probably six or eight really simple plays that if he makes those man, then he really lights it up.

"We were 3 for 15 on conversion downs. That’s a combination of scenarios where he can play a little bit better and also where. I can do better as a play-caller in some of the two-down situations.”

But why is converting on third down such a problem for this offense?

One theory is the new running back corps is still taking baby steps after losing Trey Ragas and Elijah Mitchell to the NFL.

On the surface, that makes sense and certainly has some merit.

The only problem with that general explanation is third-down issues aren’t new for this offense.

UL wasn’t very good at converting on third down last year either with Ragas and Mitchell around.

The Cajuns only converted 50% or more on third down three times in 11 games last season.

Saturday’s 3-for-14 conversion rate sounds bad, but UL was 3-for-14 at Georgia State and 3-for-13 against Arkansas State last season.

In fact, the only game UL’s offense has converted more than 50% on third down in its last 16 contests was going 8-for-12 in the non-competitive blowout win over winless ULM last season. One could argue that one barely counts.

Obviously, you can win games without faring well in this one particular category. The Cajuns have clearly proven that, but it does make things much tougher.

“I think statistics would tell you that the longer the distance, the less likely of having success,” Napier said. “We got guys open. We’ve got to make the throws, and then we’ve got two-down scenarios where I can help the team by calling a little better concepts. In general, we just need to execute better and coach better."

So perhaps you’re now thinking the issue is with the accuracy of Lewis as a passer.

Again, there could be something to that. Typically, left-handed quarterbacks aren’t as accurate and especially shorter southpaws.

“I think those six or eight completions would help us meet our point total,” Napier added. “I think the help with our conversion-down total would certainly get us that one more explosive play we’re looking for.”

The only problem with that theory is Lewis was also the starting quarterback in 2019 when UL’s offense converted 50% or more on third down eight times in 14 games with seven of those exceeding 50%.

That's probably a big reason the 2019 team routinely delivered blowout wins.

So what was so unique about that 2019 offense that resulted in such a higher execution rate?

One might point to having two NFL draft choices on the offensive line in Kevin Dotson and Robert Hunt, although he missed seven games due to injury.

That’s certainly worth exploring, but most expect Max Mitchell and O’Cyrus Torrence to play in the NFL as well.

The only difference at running back was Raymond Calais was the speedy third back in 2019 and Chris Smith took over that role last season. Perhaps Calais’ value to the offense has been undervalued by some.

The most glaring difference, though, is Lewis had a clear-cut No. 1 receiving target that season in Ja’Marcus Bradley, who is now with the Cleveland Browns.

Unfortunately, if that’s indeed the answer to the question as it seems, there may not be much UL’s staff can do about it. This year’s wide receiving corps is much deeper, but not as top-heavy as that 2019 crew.

“It’s really just the small details on third down,” UL running back T.J. Wisham said. “It’s one of the biggest plays on the field during a game and on third down usually if you have one guy that’s not completely solid in their role, it, can mess things up. It really is a three down, so on first, second down, we want to really get positive yardage so we’re not in position where we have a lot of third and longs, and then just execute.”

Even more challenging, improving in this critical area may be tougher than ever this week. Through three games, South Alabama’s defense has only allowed eight conversions on third down out of 42 tries. That ranks No. 1 in the country in that category.

“I don’t want to make too much of it here," Napier said. "If you watch the tape, it’s easy to see what should have happened. We just got to do it. It is exactly what you would say it is if you watched the tape, and it’s correctable – not a problem at all.”