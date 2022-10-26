INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A UL victory would be only the second road win vs. Southern Miss in school history, snap a nine-game losing streak against the Eagles, and get UL over .500 in the Sun Belt this season.
KEY MATCHUP
UL’s O-line vs. USM front seven — The Eagles are stout in the defensive trenches. The defense has 25 sacks and 61 tackles for loss this season, making for another stiff test for UL’s improving offensive line.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: Outside linebacker Andre Jones has collected 25 tackles, 4.5 sacks, an interception and two QB hurries this season.
USM: Defensive lineman Dominic Quewon has seven sacks and eight stops behind the line this season.
FACTS & FIGURES
USM leads the all-time series 40-11-1. In the last 45 meetings, the Eagles are 40-4-1. … UL’s last win was 13-7 in 1993. … In their first year in the Sun Belt, USM brings a 76-29-1 record against current Sun Belt programs. … Until Saturday’s 20-14 win over Texas State, the Eagles hadn’t won back-to-back games by seven or fewer points since 2004. … The UL defense limited Arkansas State to 0 for 11 on third downs — one of only four teams nationally to do so this season. … UL has forced 17 turnovers, which ranks fifth nationally. … UL LB Jourdan Quibodeaux paces the Cajuns with 62 tackles. … USM RB Frank Gore eclipsed 2,000 yards rushing for his career in the first half last week. … USM kicker Briggs Bourgeois has made 31 of 42 field goals in his career. … USM opponents are only 2 of 11 on fourth downs this season. … The Cajuns are averaging 27 points and 356.9 total yards a game, while giving up 19 points and 342.4 total yards a game. … USM is averaging 25 points and 334 total yards a game, while allowing 21.9 points and 349.9 total yards a game.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
1 – Number of UL road wins in Hattiesburg out of 23 games in the series.
14 – Wins by UL in its last 18 Sun Belt road games.
6 – USM has allowed only six punt returns for 50 total yards this season. UL has returned 14 for 261 yards.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Turnover battle
The two teams have had very different seasons in this category. UL is plus-9, thanks to 12 interceptions and only throwing four. USM is minus-7 after losing six fumbles and throwing 11 picks.
2 – Fourth down
USM leads the Sun Belt in fourth-down conversions on offense (7 of 11) and stopping its foes in the same situation (2 of 11).
3 – Third down
UL rarely has been better than the opposition on third downs in recent years, but this matchup favors the Cajuns (UL 41.3%, USM 36%). Defensively, both are strong (UL 38.2%, USM 36%).
4 – Rushing defenses
Both defenses are strong against the run, as USM is 21st nationally at 111.9 yards allowed per game, while UL is 37th at 123.1 yards allowed per game.
SCHEDULES
SOUTHERN MISS (4-3, 2-1)
Sept. 3 Liberty, L 29-27 (4 OTs)
Sept. 10 At Miami, L 30-7
Sept. 17 Northwestern State, W 64-10
Sept. 24 At Tulane, W 27-24
Oct. 8 At Troy, L 27-10
Oct. 15 Arkansas State, W 20-19
Oct. 22 At Texas State, W 20-14
Oct. 27 UL, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 5 Georgia State, 2 p.m.
Nov. 12 At Coastal Carolina, TBA
Nov. 19 South Alabama, TBA
Nov. 26 At ULM, 4 p.m.
LOUISIANA (4-3, 2-2)
Sept. 3 Southeastern, La., W 24-7
Sept. 10 Eastern Michigan, W 49-21
Sept. 17 At Rice, L 33-21
Sept. 24 At ULM, L 21-17
Oct. 1 South Alabama, L 20-17
Oct. 12 at Marshall, W 23-12
Oct. 22 Arkansas State, W 38-18
Oct. 27 At Southern Miss, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 5 Troy, 4 p.m.
Nov. 10 Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 19 At Florida State, TBA
Nov. 26 At Texas State, 4 p.m.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 24, Southern Miss 21
The score for this pick honors Mike Lemoine’s game-winning field goal for UL’s only win at USM way back in 1989. Actually, the score might be a little high for this matchup. Much like the Marshall game, two good defenses will match up, placing a premium on avoiding turnovers and making field goals. It’ll be critical for the veteran UL defense to force Eagles freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke into mistakes. On the flip side, USM limited Texas State to minus-6 yards rushing last week. For UL to stay on the fringe of the Sun Belt West race, it’ll be critical to run it much better than that on the Eagles.