After months of waiting through the most unusual offseason in NFL history, NFL draft weekend is finally here for at least a trio of UL Ragin’ Cajuns prospects.

The three UL prospects most likely to get a call from an NFL club this weekend are offensive tackle Robert Hunt, offensive guard Kevin Dotson and speedy running back and return specialist Raymond Calais.

“I think it’s been interesting to see the attention ramp up in the last 10 days or so,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “We’re getting more and more contacts from NFL personnel, whether that’s coaches or general managers or even position coaches at times.

“I do think that we have some players, whether they get drafted or not, who can stick at the National Football League and maybe do it for a while. I’m very proud of this group of seniors. We hope to have a handful drafted and we hope to have a handful of free agents that get an opportunity to go give it a shot.”

Mock NFL drafts are everywhere and Hunt is getting the most interest.

The 6-5, 317-pounder from Burkeville, Texas played both guard and most recently tackle during his UL career. Most NFL teams seem to look at Hunt as a guard.

One CBS Sportsline mock draft even had Hunt going as high as the No. 29 overall picked to Tennessee in the first round.

The highest UL player ever drafted was Charles Tillman at No. 35 in the second round by Chicago in 2003, finally closely by Cecilia’s Anthony Clement No. 36 to Arizona in 1998 and Crowley’s Orlando Thomas No. 42 in 1995.

Other mocks have Hunt going in the second round - No. 62 to Minnesota, No. 60 to Baltimore, No. 50 to the Bears or No. 44 to Indianapolis.

Hunt missed the final seven games of his senior season due to a sports hernia injury, which didn’t allow him to participate physically in the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

Dotson, meanwhile, played in every game. The 6-4, 310-pound guard performed well in the East-West Shrine Bowl and earned first-team AP All-America honors, but wasn’t invited to the Combine.

“About 75 percent of that (East-West Shrine Bowl) roster typically makes a team,” Napier said. “I think Kevin is in good position. He’s got lots of film. He’s been a steady, consistent player. He played his best ball down the stretch. He played really well in big games. I think he just happens to be an interior player from a group of five team.”

Mock drafts have Dotson going anywhere from the third round to undrafted. The Vikings’ hometown newspaper predicted Dotson going No. 78 overall in the third round to Minnesota.

“I just need one team to like me,” Dotson said. “Anybody who wants me can have me. I like teams that run the ball, but I’ll go anywhere.”

Others say fourth round to Vikings, fourth round to Seattle, fourth round to Steelers or sixth round to Jets.

“He’s going to get his foot in the door, whether he’s drafted or gets picked up as an undrafted free agent,” Napier said of Dotson. “It’s going to be about what he does from the minute he’s drafted or does get picked up as a free agent. They’re going to pay a guy who can do the job.”

Calais, meanwhile, opened many eyes when he ran the third fastest time among NFL backs at the NFL Combine – a 4.42-40 only bested by Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor (4.39) and Appalachian State’s Darrynton Evans (4.41).

Calais also ran back a kickoff 100 yards at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif. on January.

Fansided.com mocked Calais to Seattle in the sixth round, The Athletic predicted New Orleans would take him in the sixth round, a Packers site had him with Green Bay in the sixth round and a Steelers site suggested Pittsburgh would grab the former Cecilia High All-State in the sixth round.

Calais isn’t sweating the details.

“I’m not really thinking about it that way,” Calais said. “Obviously, I want to get drafted. That’s always been a dream for me to get drafted, but I really don’t care which round I go in. I’m just going to make the most of the opportunity. I just need one coach to like me and I’m going to put my best foot forward like I always have.”